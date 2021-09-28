Kate Moss' daughter, Lila, praised for insulin display on catwalk

Kate Moss' daughter, Lila, has found a new slew of fans after her latest catwalk run. Photo / Getty Images

Fashion icon Kate Moss, 47, has taken to the catwalk with her daughter Lila, 18, who stole the limelight from her famous mum for an unexpected reason.

Modelling a Fendi x Versace high-cut swimsuit and matching bomber jacket, Lila, who has type 1 diabetes, also sported an Omnipod insulin pump on her thigh. She has been praised by fans for the move.

Twitter users dubbed it "wonderful, proud" and "a positive statement" with one fellow diabetes sufferer sharing they felt empowered to be more confident about their own insulin pumps.

Lila Moss made no attempt to hide the Omnipod insulin pump on her thigh. Photo / Getty Images

"Seeing Lila Moss wearing her Omnipod on a freaking supermodel runway is a great reminder that I shouldn't be so self conscious of the way my pump and CGM looks on me," a fan wrote.

Another tweeted: "Lila Moss modelling for Versace; no attempt to hide or bling the Omnipod insulin pump."

"Such a wonderful, proud and positive statement for #type1diabetes," another wrote.

While another shared: "Evidence for the gremlins out there that T1 diabetes is still not related to body size or lifestyle."

Last year, the teenage Moss spoke out about her condition, saying: "I think not many people know that I have diabetes.

"It's not visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you."

She said she wanted to "try and help as much as I can" who are battling the condition.

"There's loads of things I'd like to try and help with."

Kate Moss wore a black LDB and flowing gold kaftan at Milan Fashion Week's Fendi X Versace show. Photo / Getty Images

While the young model and her mum impressed attendees at Milan Fashion Week by appearing on the catwalk together, last week in London, Kate stayed in the wings to see her daughter open for Richard Quinn.

Their dual appearance in Italy for the "Fendance" event marked a first-time collaboration between fashion houses Fendi and Versace.