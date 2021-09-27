Meghan Markle's subtle style nod to Princess Diana during New York trip

Meghan Markle (L) chose to carry the Dior bag made famous by her late mother-in-law Diana Spencer to an event in New York. Photo / Getty Images

When she was getting dressed for a public appearance at a Global Live Citizen event in New York City, Meghan Markle seems to have had her late mother-in-law on her mind.

Markle stepped out in a white shift dress, black coat and black heels, but it was her bag that made the biggest statement. In her hand she clutched a Christian Dior Lady D-Lite bag.

The bag, which retails at NZ$6741, was a favourite of Diana's. She was seen out with it in public on many occasions and the bag became so synonymous with the late Princess it was renamed the Lady Dior bag in 1996 in her honour.

Meghan Markle has shown an affection for the designer outfits that Lady Diana was so fond of. Photo / Getty Images

The compact, boxy bag was gifted to Diana by the First Lady of France in September 1995, at the opening of the Paul Cézanne retrospective at Paris's Grand Palais.

The bag was not available to the public at the time and was only owned by a handful of the wealthy and elite.

Princess Diana loved the bag so much she later had a blue version of the bag made specially for her.

Meghan Markle's appreciation for her late mother-in-law's style didn't stop there. While in New York Markle has been seen on several occasions wearing a gold NZ$34,782 Cartier Tank Française watch that once belonged to Diana.

Markle inherited several of Diana's jewellery pieces when she married Harry, including butterfly earrings and gold bracelet, but the Cartier watch seems to be a genuine favourite of hers, she has been spotted wearing it on many occasions.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is seen here with Prince Harry, wearing the Cartier watch while at an event in New York. Photo / Getty Images

The watch was originally given to Diana by her father on her 21st birthday.

The Sussexs' trip to New York has been very closely scrutinised by royal fans and media alike and many have found reasons to criticise. The Duke and Duchess were accused of hypocrisy for using their private jet to fly home from a climate change event and Meghan's designer outfits have come under fire, labelled as tasteless when worn to meet with children whose families can barely afford to feed them.

Has Markle put another Manolo Blahnik designer heel encased foot wrong, or are we all just too used to finding fault?