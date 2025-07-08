Hours earlier, the French President and his wife, Brigitte, had received a warm, pomp-filled welcome from King Charles and Queen Camilla in Windsor as the three-day visit got underway.

President of France, Emmanuel Macron (left), and Brigitte Macron, are warmly received by King Charles and Queen Camilla in Windsor. Photo / Chris Jackson, Getty Images

They had been greeted off the presidential plane at an air base northwest of London by heir-to-the-throne Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales.

After a 41-gun salute sounded from Windsor’s Home Park and a royal carriage procession through the town, which was decked out in French Tricolours and British Union flags, the group entered its castle for lunch.

Windsor pomp

The first state visit by an EU head of state since the UK’s acrimonious 2020 departure from the European Union, it is also the first by a French President since Nicolas Sarkozy in 2008.

Touching on Brexit in his speech in Parliament, which follows in the footsteps of predecessors Charles de Gaulle and Francois Mitterrand, Macron said it was “deeply regrettable” but the result of its 2016 referendum was respected.

Macron will hold several meetings with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer starting on Wednesday (local time).

After taking power in 2024, the British leader has been making good on his pledge to reset relations with European capitals following years of Brexit-fuelled tensions.

King Charles and President Emmanuel Macron arrive in a carriage at the Ceremonial Welcome for the state visit. Photo / Jaimi Joy, WPA Pool via Getty Images

Their discussions are expected to focus on aid to war-torn Ukraine and bolstering defence spending, as well as joint efforts to stop migrants from crossing the Channel in small boats – a potent political issue in Britain.

Starmer is under intense pressure to curb the cross-Channel arrivals, as Eurosceptic Nigel Farage’s hard-right Reform UK party uses the issue to fuel its rise.

London has for years pressed Paris to do more to halt the boats leaving from northern French beaches, welcoming footage last Friday showing French police stopping one such boat from departing.

In his parliamentary address, Macron called it “a burden for our two countries”, stressing the need for better “cooperation” to “fix” it.

Later on Tuesday, Britain’s Francophile king, who is believed to enjoy a warm rapport with Macron, will host a lavish banquet in his honour in the vast medieval St George’s Hall.

Charles is set to laud the vital partnership between France and the UK amid a “multitude of complex threats”.

Queen Camilla and Brigitte Macron ride in the carriage procession to Windsor Castle. Photo / Andrew Matthews, WPA Pool via Getty Images

“As friends and as allies, we face them together,” he will say, according to Buckingham Palace.

‘Support for Ukraine’

The visit also aims to boost trade and business ties, with Paris and London announcing on Tuesday that French energy giant EDF will have a 12.5%-stake in new British nuclear power plant Sizewell C.

There is also a cultural dimension, with another announcement that France will loan the 11th-century Bayeux Tapestry to the British Museum for 10 months from September 2026.

The loan of the embroidery depicting the 1066 Norman conquest of England will be made in exchange for ancient “treasures” mainly from the Anglo-Saxon Sutton Hoo site, one of England’s most important archaeological sites.

Macron have lunch with Starmer on Wednesday before the two leaders on Thursday co-host the 37th Franco-British Summit, where they are set to discuss opportunities to strengthen defence ties.

Britain and France are spearheading talks among a 30-nation coalition on how to support a possible ceasefire in Ukraine, including potentially deploying peacekeeping forces.

The two leaders will dial in to a meeting of the coalition on Thursday “to discuss stepping up support for Ukraine and further increasing pressure on Russia”, Starmer’s office confirmed on Monday.

They will speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, according to the French presidency.

- Agence France-Presse