Meghan Markle's expensive outfit during disadvantaged school visit lashed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'royal' visit to New York. Video . GMA

Meghan Markle has been caught in yet another sliver of controversy after wearing an outfit worth more than a house deposit while speaking to underprivileged kids at a school in New York City.

Harlem's PS 123 Mahalia Jackson school was granted a visit by the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, alongside New York City Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter on Friday, presumably to pump some royal optimism into the inner-city establishment, where 94 per cent of students are eligible for free meals.

The public school of 461 students also provides shelter for disadvantaged families struggling with housing.

The Duchess of Sussex's choice of attire, a $8320 Loro Piana cashmere coat and matching $2393 pants, have become a hot topic among those who care to trace the value of celebrities' clothing online.

Adding apparent insult to injury, the Duchess was also wearing $400,000 worth of jewellery (and $688 Manolo Blahnik suede shoes to boot), according to The Daily Mail, which implored the 40-year-old to: "Read the room!"

Harry, on the other hand, opted for a less audacious combination of beige chinos and a long-sleeve navy polo shirt for the visit, which was to promote early literacy in students.

He sat among Year 2 students as Meghan read a copy of her picture book The Bench.

However, not everyone was giving the former TV star heat for her outfit choice. Hello! Magazine complimented Markle's "stunning" look as vision begun filtering through social media.

"Keeping it simple with hair and makeup, the former Suits actress wore her raven locks slicked back into a low bun," the article reads. "She sported a fresh glowing makeup look, with a dark smokey eye that subtly highlighted her natural beauty."

The Covid-safe trip meant the pair had to keep their masks on for the visit, but they still shared hugs with the elated youngsters.

The pair have been busy during their trip to the Big Apple, also visiting the headquarters of World Health Organisation for a "dialogue on the urgent need to achieve global vaccine equity".

"In this room, we had a number of the foremost leaders on public health, pandemic preparedness, scientific progress, and community building," Meghan and Harry said in a joint statement on their non-profit organisation Archewell's Instagram account.

"Today's meeting was a much-appreciated opportunity to learn from some of the most-respected experts who are working tirelessly to end this pandemic.

"Building on ongoing conversations we've had with global leaders over the past 18 months, today further reinforced our commitment to vaccine equity. We're so encouraged by the spirit of collaboration we heard throughout our conversation and are eager to do our part."