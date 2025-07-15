“There were days when I’d have to cancel plans or push through meetings feeling completely drained and wanting to curl over into a ball on the floor.”

There’s a “mental toll” that comes with experiencing daily pain, she says.

“You start planning your life around your pain without even realising it and questioning everything, as pain is very subjective.

“It was invisible to most people, but it shaped so much of how I moved through the world. It wasn’t just physical pain either; it was the exhaustion that comes with living with chronic discomfort that no one can see.

Snowden was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2013. Photo / Guy Coombes

“Bloating and fatigue greatly affected me too, which we can often brush off as ‘normal’ but chips away at your energy and confidence over time.”

Snowden was finally diagnosed with endometriosis through surgery in 2013. Twelve years on, she recalls feeling mixed emotions at the time – relieved to have answers but “frustration” that it had taken so long to get them.

“It’s why I feel so strongly now about speaking up, because I know so many women are still waiting for that same clarity, wondering if what they’re feeling is ‘bad enough’ to push for help. It shouldn’t have to be that way.”

Before having surgery, Snowden says she didn’t know much about the condition, or how it would affect her even after the procedure.

“I remember feeling quite alone in the year leading up to my diagnosis and surgery,” she shares.

“I wasn’t given a lot of information about what living with endo really means day to day, how to manage it or how it can continue to impact your body, energy and emotions even after surgery.

“Many medical professionals were helpful in the sense of doing what they could with what they knew, but I often felt like I had to piece together my own understanding, mostly through trial and error.”

That meant her recovery was tougher than she expected.

“I’ve had two surgeries for endometriosis, cyst removal and other uterine complications. The surgeon described my pelvis during my second surgery as ‘spaghetti’.

Snowden says the healing process after surgery was one of the toughest parts of her endometriosis journey. Photo / Guy Coombes

“For me, the physical healing and scarring were actually some of the hardest parts, but they’re often the quietest parts of the story.”

Those scars were a visual reminder of what her body had undergone.

“There’s the physical tightness, sensitivity, and sometimes a feeling from being disconnected from parts of your body while they repair,” she explains.

“It was emotional too, seeing those scars in the mirror brought up so much grief, relief, gratitude, and sometimes frustration that this invisible condition left such visible marks.”

It’s what led her to create Tronque, launched in 2021. While recovering from her second operation in 2019, Snowden found there were few products to treat scarring that didn’t have harmful ingredients. So through a “long and meticulous process”, she created the Soft Focus Scar Concentrate.

The feedback from those using it has been “overwhelmingly positive”, the founder says.

“People have shared such open-hearted stories about what it’s done for them – how it softened scars they thought they’d just have to live with forever, helped them feel more confident in their skin again, or made them see a part of their body in a kinder way.

“It’s incredibly moving to know that something we created is playing a small role in someone’s healing, not just physically, but emotionally too.”

Most recently, Tronque has launched its Triple Active Body Milk and is quickly expanding overseas, including into more than 120 US stores in the coming months.

Snowden created the Soft Focus Scar Concentrate after her own experience with healing from endometriosis surgery. Photo / Guy Coombes

Looking back, Snowden wishes she could tell her younger self that the level of pain she was experiencing wasn’t normal.

“I would tell her that her body wasn’t betraying her, it was trying to tell her something, and she deserved to be listened to and taken seriously ... I’d remind her to trust her instincts, ask more questions, and not settle for vague answers or quick dismissals.

“And I’d tell her that living with endometriosis doesn’t mean you’re broken, or that you have to shrink your life around it. It’s a part of you, but it doesn’t define you.”

Her hope for others who may be awaiting a diagnosis or going through the healing process is that they know they’re not alone.

“So many women in Aotearoa are carrying this, often quietly, for years before they’re fully heard or diagnosed, and that can feel isolating and exhausting.

“My advice is to trust yourself – if you know something isn’t right in your body, keep advocating for yourself, even when it feels hard. Find a specialist who truly listens, keep asking questions, and seek a second opinion if you need to.”

Many people undergo laparoscopy surgery more than once to examine and remove endometrial tissue, which often grows back. For Snowden, while surgery helped ease her symptoms, it didn’t get rid of them completely.

“I felt a difference at first, less pain day to day, and a sense of getting part of my life back. But I also learned that endo is something you manage, not something that just disappears.

“Surgery gave me breathing space, but it also taught me that looking after my body day to day is just as important, nourishing it well, using clean body care, and being kind to myself when things flare up again.”

She says it’s important to know that recovery occurs differently for everyone.

“Endometriosis doesn’t just affect your physical health; it can touch every part of your life, so surround yourself with people who understand and support you. Rest when you need to, move when it helps, nourish yourself in ways that feel gentle, and don’t feel guilty for putting yourself first.

“Whether you’re waiting for answers, preparing for surgery, or healing from it, be patient and kind to yourself. Your body is asking to be heard and looked after, just like you would care for someone you love.”

According to Endometriosis New Zealand chief executive Tanya Cooke, “Recovery from a laparoscopy can vary depending on the type of procedure, the patient’s overall health and how much pain they may have been in prior to surgery, and whether any complications occurred.

“Typically, most people resume normal activities within a couple of weeks, although they can feel signs of fatigue for longer.”

Cooke says many endometriosis sufferers also experience anxiety and depression before surgery, during their recovery and beyond.

“Surgery can significantly improve the quality of life, but stress and anxiety can persist, especially if symptoms reoccur and further surgeries are needed.

“It is important that those who have undergone surgery for endometriosis can access supportive care, including from friends, family, colleagues and mental health professionals. Endometriosis New Zealand provides practical and emotional support services, no matter where the patient may be on their journey with endometriosis.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that Endometriosis NZ and the University of Canterbury would be sending out monthly surveys until March 2026, aimed at women over 18 who suffer from endometriosis symptoms or have been diagnosed.

Researchers hope these surveys will give a clearer picture of how endometriosis affects their daily lives.