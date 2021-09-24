Prince Harry's briefcase includes sweet nod to son Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, visit One World Observatory on the 102nd floor of Freedom Tower of the World Trade Center. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have made headlines this week with their trip to New York, where they were extensively photographed in multiple public engagements.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed Harry's briefcase includes a very sweet nod to the couple's son Archie.

Prince Harry in New York this week. Photo / Getty Images

Proving that, even while far away, he keeps Archie always near, the proud dad has a leather portfolio briefcase with "Archie's Papa" engraved on it.

Eagle-eyed royal watchers noticed the special briefcase. Photo / Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to New York City on Thursday without 2-year-old son Archie and 3-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana.

It's a sweet gesture but hardly surprising, as the proud parents have made a habit of carrying subtle references to their children wherever they go.

When Meghan attended Wimbledon to watch her friend Serena Williams compete in 2019, she wore a charm on her necklace with her son's first initial.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex watches on during the ladies' singles second-round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Kaja Juvan of Slovenia during day four of the 2019 Wimbledon tournament. Photo / Getty Images

More recently, the duchess was spotted wearing two necklaces on her 40th birthday, each one with a different constellation pattern: Taurus for Archie and Gemini for Lilibet.