Just 30 minutes a day of ‘Japanese walking’ may help you get in shape

By Alexandra Frost
Washington Post·
"While doing 10,000 steps can improve blood pressure, sugar control and even lipid levels, doing interval walking for a shorter time can [have] the same benefits and more." Photo / 123RF

Interval walking training, or “Japanese walking”, is getting renewed attention after going viral on TikTok.

Walking can be a go-to solution for many of life’s challenges. Whether you’re stressed, depressed or simply need a low-impact way to get in shape, walking can help. As one of the most accessible exercise

