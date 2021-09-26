The tell-tale clue Harry and Meghan were filming for Netflix during New York tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'royal' visit to New York. Video . GMA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived home in California after a whirlwind tour of New York.

And some tell-tale details have suggested the trip was part of their multi-million dollar Netflix deal, reports the Daily Mail.

The outlet published exclusive photos revealing that Prince Harry appeared to be wearing a microphone during the trip.

It wasn't just their rousing speeches throughout the week that drew attention, with details in the couple's outfits that might have revealed another reason for their trip.

Prince Harry seemed to be wearing a secret microphone when he and Meghan arrived at a Harlem restaurant on Friday, suggesting the couple may have been filming their New York tour as part of their reality show deal with Netflix.

The mic's wire could be seen poking out from underneath Harry's shirt, trailing into his pants pocket as he leaned forward to hug the restaurant owner. The couple had lunch at the restaurant Melba and donated $25,000 to the owner Melba Wilson's Covid-relief fund.

The pair were also often seen being followed around by crew carrying video cameras, suggesting their movements were being filmed.

The couple also visited a school in Harlem, where they sat down to meet with schoolchildren while the Duchess read to them from her children's book The Bench in an event to promote literacy.

The couple spent three days in New York promoting vaccine equity. Photo / Getty Images

The couple wrapped up their three-day stint in New York by appearing on stage at Central Park's Global Citizens Festival.

The pair took to the stage to chat about pandemic awareness and vaccine equity, with Harry asking the crowd, "Are you ready to do what's necessary to end this pandemic?"

He then handed the mic to Meghan, who said, "Hi everybody. It is so good to be back here with all of you. We know that it feels like this pandemic has been going on forever. We get it. It's been a lot, and some people are just over it.

"But if everyone is over it, it's never going to be over with. There's so much we can do today that can get us closer to ending this pandemic, and that's why we're all here."

The Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to the "most brilliant scientists, researchers, frontline worker and selfless public health leaders", calling them "humanitarian heroes" before handing the mic back to Harry.