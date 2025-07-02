Advertisement
Plastic-contaminated beef mince prompts Woolworths recall across North Island

Herald NOW: Daily News Update: July 3 2025

Woolworths New Zealand has ordered a recall of beef mince sold throughout the North Island after a batch became contaminated with soft blue plastic.

The recall affects all 500g and 1kg packages of Woolworths’ 18% Fat Beef Mince with a best-before date of July 7, 2025.

In an email sent

