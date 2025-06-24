Instead, the researchers found that – across all the beverages they tested – the highest number of particles were found in glass bottles. In glass containers, they found about 100 microplastic particles per litre of beverage, or five to 50 times more than in plastic bottles or cans.

“We were surprised,” said Alexandre Dehaut, research project manager at Anses, France’s food safety agency, and one of the authors of the paper. “Glass is a material that’s inert and has been used for a long time by humans.”

Scientists were confused – until they realised all the glass bottles they tested, except for wine bottles, had metal capsdecorated with polyester paint that matched the colour and material of the particles found in the plastic bottles. The prevalence of the particles halved when the caps were blown and rinsed before bottling – suggesting that, at least in some cases, there may be fairly easy ways to reduce microplastic exposure.

“We managed to lower the content by 60%,” Dehaut said.

Another study, released last year, found that packaging might not matter as much as food processing. After analysing multiple types of proteins – meats, seafood and plant-based meats – researchers at the Ocean Conservancy and the University of Toronto found that highly processed products contained significantly more tiny particles than minimally processed products. For example, a chicken nugget had 62 microplastic particles per serving; a chicken breast had just two.

For highly processed foods, “there are just more opportunities for contamination to be introduced”, said Britta Baechler, director of ocean plastics research for the Ocean Conservancy and one of the authors of that study. Processed foods pass through a complicated web of conveyor belts and machines – with many parts made of plastic – before being packaged and sent to the supermarket. The largest exposure to microplastics, then, may come before the consumer is in contact with the food.

That doesn’t mean that plastic containers are off the hook, however. A paper published Tuesday, from researchers at the Food Packaging Forum, integrated the findings from seven robust studies that showed the particles are shedding from certain types of containers, especially when handled in certain ways.

For example, plastic dishes made of melamine shed increasing amounts of particles when washed. Reusable plastic cups shed more particles when exposed to hot water. Plastic water bottles released more microplastics when their plastic caps were screwed and unscrewed multiple times.

Kimberly Wise White, vice president of regulatory and scientific affairs at the American Chemistry Council, a plastics trade group, said the study provided a useful overview of microplastics research – but microplastics have not been proven to cause harm. “No adverse health effects have been conclusively linked to microplastic exposure,” she said.

Zimmerman, the lead author of the study published on Tuesday, said the research confirms what scientists had been advising: avoid storing food in plastic whenever possible and, in particular, avoid heating plastic containers. But, she added, the recent studies show microplastics can come from unexpected places – and more research is needed.

“Plastic is present everywhere,” she said. “We need to know what we can do.”