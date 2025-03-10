This time, in Thailand’s White Lotus, multiple shots are heard, meaning anything’s a possibility and no one is safe.

Here’s a look at five of the possible victims of this season’s tragedy and how likely they are to face impending doom.

Gaitok

Gaitok (right) gushes over Mook, making us think a final act of heroism could lead to his death. Photo / HBO

TV writers love to get the audience heavily attached to a likeable character before killing them off, so naturally The White Lotus Thailand’s bumbling, lovestruck security guard Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong) is an easy target for impending death.

Not only this, but we know he owns a gun, has been targeted by criminals before, and doesn’t have the best relationship with some pretty tough bodyguards.

Perhaps he will die trying to save his potential love interest, the innocent White Lotus hostess Mook (Lalisa Manobal), or will face a final showdown with those threatening the resort’s safety and meet his tragic demise.

Likeliness of death: 3/5

Rick Hatchett

Rick Hatchett has a hidden agenda. Could it be his downfall? Photo / HBO

Another gun owner with some serious emotional baggage, Rick (Walton Goggins) is clearly in Thailand for an ulterior motive that involves some type of revenge plot.

His prescribed anger management classes are yet to see a breakthrough and his “life partner” Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) is growing increasingly concerned for his impulsiveness despite her naivety.

He’s hiding dark secrets, and we all know it, but it’s yet to be fully determined if he’s capable of pulling a trigger.

Could a major revenge shootout at the resort see Rick end up second best? Or does an unfortunate series of events lead to him getting caught in the crossfire or embroiled in a crime of passion?

Likeliness of death: 4/5

Greg Hunt

Greg Hunt could finally get what's coming to him this season. Photo / HBO

The only character to appear in all three seasons of The White Lotus, the conniving con artist Greg (Jon Gries) is universally hated by regular White Lotus viewers.

Marrying emotionally fragile and now dearly departed Tanya in season one and then seemingly plotting her death to steal her money in the second season did him no favours, and now he’s reappeared with money to burn and a new girlfriend.

Perhaps his shady past will catch up with him and he’s finally pissed off one too many dangerous people, or his girlfriend discovers the deception and lashes out.

Season one masseuse Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), who is in Thailand on a White Lotus exchange programme, also wanted to open up a wellness retreat with Tanya before she “vanished”, and a chance encounter with Greg could connect the dots and lead to an all-out fallout.

Likeliness of death: 4.5/5

Jaclyn Lemon

Famous face Jaclyn (centre) could face the fury of her three friends. Photo / Supplied

The female friend group may be all smiles when they’re together, but their one-on-one interactions and subtle snake-like behaviour behind each other’s backs is a recipe for disaster.

Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), the famous friend reconnecting with gal pals Kate (Leslie Bibb) and Laurie (Carrie Coon), seems to be the instigator of the drama when she gossips and gloats about the troubles faced by her compatriots.

It’s highly likely one of them will snap when their differences and revelations come to a head, whether it be recently divorced and volatile Laurie, or Kate with her opposing views on religion and politics.

Hailing from Texas, it wouldn’t be far-fetched if Kate owned a gun or had access to one, and Laurie seems like the kind of person who would know how to source one.

We’ve also seen the White Lotus hotel get broken into before by armed offenders, and Jaclyn’s fame could place her as a potential target.

Likeliness of death: 3/5

Victoria Ratliff

Victoria Ratliff (right) could meet an unexpected demise. Photo / HBO

The White Lotus is known for turning the plot on its head, often making its foreshadowed deaths extremely unexpected and even mundane (Tanya’s sad slip off the boat in season two and Armond’s senseless stabbing in season one come to mind).

Victoria (Parker Posey), the pill-popping matriarch of the intolerable Ratliff family, seems like the least expected person to get into trouble or conflict, but that could be her downfall.

Perhaps the gunshots and the death are completely disconnected, with Victoria slipping into a drug-induced sleep by the water earlier and turning up dead later on from an accidental drowning.

One of the darker theories also being floated is that her youngest son, Lochlan (Sam Nivola), snaps from the pressure of his overbearing family and commits a horrific mass shooting.

Judging by past seasons, even the last few episodes won’t help decipher who will meet their demise, so all we can do is watch this space.

Likeliness of death: 3/5

New episodes of season three of The White Lotus are available in New Zealand on Neon and SKyGo every Monday.

