“Unfortunately, my path to recovery is taking longer than expected. The upcoming concerts in Australia and New Zealand are cancelled,” Glover said in a message to fans.
“One of the last things I’d ever want to do is disappoint my fans. I really appreciate the support you have shown and know that I will do what I can to give u an exceptional experience when the time is right. Thank you.”
New dates or the option of a rescheduled date were not announced.
Ticketmaster said no action was required from ticket holders and a refund would be processed via the payment method used at the time of purchase.