The Losing It hitmaker is bringing two shows to Aotearoa's North and South Island.

It’s been six years since Aussie music producer and DJ extraordinaire Fisher brought his infectious beats and stage-wide grin to Kiwi shores. Now, the Gold Coast native is set to return to New Zealand, with one hell of a show and a few muso friends in tow.

Hailed as one of dance music’s most in-demand artists right now, Fisher (Paul Nicholas Fisher) is set to play two exclusive shows at Aotearoa’s most iconic venues in 2025, bringing hit tunes to both the North and South Island.

The 37-year-old Australian has been producing house music for well over a decade and has a Grammy nomination and ARIA award to his name, along with some pretty catchy tunes that have catapulted him to fame. Now, the DJ is returning to New Zealand for the first time since 2018.

Set to be two of the most anticipated parties of the Kiwi summer, The Stop It hitmaker will play Christchurch’s Hagley Park on January 10, 2025, and Auckland’s Victoria Park on January 11, 2025.

On top of a massive production featuring Fisher’s signature on-stage energy, wild sense of humour and a killer catalogue of foot-stomping beats, he is also bringing some very special friends to his string of NZ gigs, who are yet to be announced.

Tickets to the shows will be available in four zones, with punters given a choice between GA (Get amongst), Losing it Zone (upfront), VIP and VVIP, with each section offering a unique experience to concertgoers depending on their party preferences.

Kiwis should plan accordingly and mark their calendars: the Spark pre-sale opens on Monday, April 15 at 7pm and the general public sale opens on Wednesday, April 17 at 7pm.

“The plan was simple,” says Trademark Live director Toby Burrows. “Take our most requested artist over recent years, add massive production, some of his friends on support, and then throw it all into two of our most iconic parks to create the most epic dance parties of the summer.”

Fellow director Mitch Lowe adds, “After chasing Fisher for so long this feels like another monumental moment for Trademark Live. It’s not often you get to deliver artists with this level of hype. We cannot wait to deliver these large-scale shows for every Kiwi fan.”

Fisher is one of dance music’s most recognisable names, thanks to his reputation as an energetic performer and inventive music producer. The hitmaker catapulted to fame following the success of his 2018 breakout track Losing It, which earned him a Grammy nomination and a lot of head nods in the music sphere. The song has now gained more than half a billion streams, affirming itself as one of the biggest dance records of the decade.

In 2023, Fisher released hit songs Atmosphere and Take It Off, which made big waves on people’s playlists and on the dancefloor, and took to the stage at US music festival Coachella with a show-stealing performance alongside Chris Lake.

This year, the DJ is set to keep the ball rolling with a weekly Hi Ibiza residency, a TAO Vegas residency and major headline appearances across the UK, US and India. Fisher will also debut his iconic Under Construction Show with Chris Lake at Ultra Miami and Parklife Manchester and will perform a gig on his home turf in the Gold Coast, which sold out on the first day.

Spark pre-sale begins on Monday, April 15 at 7 pm and the general public goes on sale on Wednesday, April 17 at 7 pm. Click here for tickets and info.

