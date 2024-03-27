The Stressed Out hitmakers have amassed more than 33 billion streams worldwide and sold more than 3 million tickets.

The Stressed Out hitmakers have amassed more than 33 billion streams worldwide and sold more than 3 million tickets.

Twenty One Pilots have announced a massive global headline tour - and they’re stopping over in New Zealand for a much-anticipated gig at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

The musical duo revealed today they are embarking on their “biggest tour yet” and dropped a new song to celebrate.

The Grammy Award winners shared details of their massive global headline The Clancy World Tour, which is stopping at an array of locations across North America, Europe and Australasia.

What’s more, they announced the release of their latest song Next Semester, a new track from their upcoming album Clancy, which will be released on May 17.

The Clancy World Tour, which kicks off in August in Denver, will be heading to Auckland’s Spark Arena on November 17, before hopping across the ditch for shows in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

Twenty One Pilots, made up of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, announced their much-anticipated album Clancy last month, releasing the record’s lead single Overcompensate.

Nabbing the number 5 spot on the Alternative Radio chart, the success of the new song promised another hit album to follow.

Twenty One Pilots were catapulted to fame after their quadruple-platinum breakthrough album, Blurryface, which earned its stripes as “the first album to notch a RIAA Gold or platinum certification for every one of its songs”.

Twenty One Pilots will celebrate the release of Clancy with The Clancy World Tour, their biggest headline tour ever.

The duo then further defied expectations by becoming “one of only 18 artists to earn multiple RIAA diamond certifications,” going diamond with Stressed Out and Heathens, made famous by the 2016 film Suicide Squad.

Now, Joseph and Dun have amassed more than 33 billion streams worldwide and sold more than 3 million tickets across global headline tours since their inception in 2009.

Twenty One Pilots last played in New Zealand in 2018, playing a jam-packed gig at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

Fans can participate in an official artist presale for tickets beginning Wednesday, April 3 with remaining tickets available during the general sale on Friday, April 5. Twenty One Pilots’ new album Clancy arrives on May 17.















