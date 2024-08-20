The first round of acts taking to the stage at Rhythm and Vines this year has been announced.

Iconic music festival Rhythm and Vines will be back to usher in the New Year in Gisborne this December, and the first round of artists set to take the stage at Waiōhika Estate has now been revealed.

None other than Grammy-nominated US rapper Ice Spice is set to headline, alongside the UK’s Sammy Virji, EDM producers Koven, RL Grime and Meduza.

Ice Spice will headline Rhythm and Vines in Gisborne this year. Photo / Getty Images

Hailing from the Bronx in New York City, Ice Spice - real name Isis Naija Gaston - broke out as an artist while in college, and has since been awarded the People’s Choice Award for New Artist of the Year and an MTV VMA for Best New Artist, as well as landing four Grammy nominations.

Meanwhile, it’s British garage artist Sammy Virji’s second time at the festival after headlining tours across the US and Europe, alongside Australian star Luude, Jyoty, Joy (Anonymous) and DJ Fish56Octagon.