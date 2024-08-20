Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Rhythm and Vines 2024: First lineup includes Ice Spice, Sammy Virji, Sir Dave Dobbyn and more

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The first round of acts taking to the stage at Rhythm and Vines this year has been announced.

The first round of acts taking to the stage at Rhythm and Vines this year has been announced.

Iconic music festival Rhythm and Vines will be back to usher in the New Year in Gisborne this December, and the first round of artists set to take the stage at Waiōhika Estate has now been revealed.

None other than Grammy-nominated US rapper Ice Spice is set to headline, alongside the UK’s Sammy Virji, EDM producers Koven, RL Grime and Meduza.

Ice Spice will headline Rhythm and Vines in Gisborne this year. Photo / Getty Images
Ice Spice will headline Rhythm and Vines in Gisborne this year. Photo / Getty Images

Hailing from the Bronx in New York City, Ice Spice - real name Isis Naija Gaston - broke out as an artist while in college, and has since been awarded the People’s Choice Award for New Artist of the Year and an MTV VMA for Best New Artist, as well as landing four Grammy nominations.

Meanwhile, it’s British garage artist Sammy Virji’s second time at the festival after headlining tours across the US and Europe, alongside Australian star Luude, Jyoty, Joy (Anonymous) and DJ Fish56Octagon.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

As for the artists representing Aotearoa on stage, the festival will welcome home Sir Dave Dobbyn once again, after he played the iconic sunset slot on New Year’s Eve in 2022.

Dave Dobbyn performing at Rhythm and Vines in 2020.
Dave Dobbyn performing at Rhythm and Vines in 2020.

Kiwi DJ Messie joins the lineup following an appearance at Glastonbury, as well as Tūī winner Corrella, Sachi, Cassie Henderson, and rising star Frankie Venter.

The artists are among the first slew of acts to be announced, with nearly 100 set to perform across December 29-31 this year. This December will mark the 22nd time the festival, founded by Hamish Pinkham, Tom Gibson, and Andrew Witters in 2003, will run.

Cassie Henderson will perform at Rhythm and Vines this year. Photo / Paul Taylor
Cassie Henderson will perform at Rhythm and Vines this year. Photo / Paul Taylor

According to the release, the line-up announced today is just a “mouth-watering taste of what is to come. Drink lots of water because this New Year is going to be spicy!”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Last year’s festival saw UK rapper Central Cee headline on December 29, as well as Australian stars Dom Dolla and Peking Duck and Kiwis Georgia Lines, Gin Wigmore and Foley.

To see all the acts confirmed so far, more information, and tickets, head to rhythmandvines.co.nz.


Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment