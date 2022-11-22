Sir Dave Dobbyn is hitting the stage this NYE. Photo / NZ Herald

If you haven’t got your tickets to Rhythm and Vines yet, you’re going to want to get them now because they’ve just made a huge lineup announcement.

With over 102 acts performing on the Waiohika Estate stage from December 29 through to sunrise on January 1, there are some truly iconic stars set to hit the stage but none can top the latest star announced.

R&V revealed their final lineup this evening, and it features a true slice of heaven, the one, the only, Sir “Raving” Dave Dobbyn.

That’s right New Zealand, the beloved Kiwi singer is hitting the R&V stage once more in the highly anticipated sundown slot on New Year’s Eve.

Set to sing hit tunes like Loyal, Welcome Home and of course, Slice of Heaven, ringing in the new year singing along to Dobbyn’s best hits with your best mates will be an unforgettable experience.

What makes the announcement even more special is that it comes amid Dobbyn recently telling fans he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

Sir Dave Dobbyn is one of the artists who will play at this year's Rhythm and Vines. Photo / Anna Menendez

Taking to Facebook last month, the musician said, “I have felt a little shaky for a while now, and in July, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.”

Adding the diagnosis gave him a “wider appreciation of life”.

“Of late I have a tremor in my right hand which gives my guitar playing a new kind of twang. I have to do what I love, so it’s business as usual and on with the show, singing all the way.”

Alongside Dobbyn, the popular Kiwi music festival also announced Dizzee Rascal will be making his way to the stage for the first time ever and will perform on night two of Rhythm and Vines – December 30 – alongside UK drum and bass producer, Dimension.

Together the stars promise to deliver the crowd an audio and visual treat with anthems including Desire, Offender, and Love to Give just to name a few.

The festival is expected to be a sell-out this year. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, headlining the opening night - December 29 - are UK drum and bass legends Chase & Status, along with Andy C and a New Zealand exclusive performance from electronic producer-duo Camelphat, best known for their 2017 hit Cola.

Attending Rhythm and Vines has become something of a rite of passage for energetic young Kiwis and music enthusiasts with this year’s celebrations marking 20 years of its multi-day music festival, set among the grapes of Gisborne.

After being forced to cancel last year’s event due to Covid-19, the 2022 line-up more than makes up for a year without the festival, which recently won Best Music Event at the NZEA Event Awards. And with an expected sell-out crowd of 23,000 people, the three-day event promises to provide a memorable party for all its festival punters.