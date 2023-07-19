Rhythm & Vines has made its first official lineup announcement for 2023. Photo / Supplied

Grab your tents, grab your friends and start planning your road to Rhythm & Vines because the New Year event is shaping up to be the best one yet.

Set among the grapes of Gisborne, the multi-day music festival is returning for another round of unforgettable experiences with this year’s celebrations being extra special as they mark the festival’s 21st birthday.

After sparking outrage for the inclusion of controversial rapper Dizzee Rascal last year, the festival returns with its first lineup announcement for 2023 and it features some massive acts including drum and bass DJ Wilkinson.

Returning for the first time since 2019, Wilkinson has been tasked with taking Kiwis into the New Year with his showstopping and high-energy electronic hits. Set to play songs such as Here For You, Used To This and the most iconic of all festival songs, Afterglow, it seems R&V made a fitting choice with its headline act.

Central Cee, Dom Dolla and Wilkinson will perform at this year's New Year festival. Photo / Supplied

But as any alum of the festival knows, New Year’s Eve is only one appealing night of the three-day event. Also celebrating with the punters will be an array of local and international acts.

UK rap star Central Cee has been locked in to fill one of the three iconic stages on December 29. Set to perform multiple tunes from his successful catalogue, it’s likely the star will give an awe-inspiring performance of his chart-topper Sprinter, which has already proved to be a hit with Kiwi fans having spent six weeks at No 1 since its release.

Also on December 29 on the One Vines stage, one of Australia’s most sought-after producers, Dom Dolla, will perform. Known for his signature style of house music, Dance music lovers will be able to party along to his signature style of house music hits like Take It and Be Randy as well as remixes of pop’s biggest songs.

And they aren’t the only artists to get excited about. The festival has revealed punters can expect to see performances from beloved Kiwi artist Gin Wigmore and duo Foley, Aussie stars Peking Duk as well as Hedex, Delta Heavy, Georgia Lines and a whole lot more to be announced in the coming months.

The crowd at the Rhythm & Vines festival in Gisborne December 30, 2020. Photo / Supplied

In a statement released this evening, R&V co-founder and programming director Hamish Pinkham said the “world-class” lineup was one he was “incredibly proud” to announce. “From Central Cee, one of the most exciting and sought-after rappers in the world right now, to iconic electronic acts like Dom Dolla and Wilkinson, to some of the best wāhine talent Aotearoa has to offer, R&V 23-24 is shaping up to be one for the books.

“With close to 100 acts tipped to perform, the first release certainly gives festival fans a taste of the party to come at one of the globe’s premier New Year destinations.”

The summer festival has become something of a rite of passage for energetic young Kiwis and music enthusiasts with each year seeing massive crowds of up to 25,000 people as they ring in the New Year with good music, an iconic countdown video and a fireworks display.

Past performances have included Benee, Flume, Rudimental, Shapeshifter and last year saw beloved Kiwi icon Sir Dave Dobbyn take the stage.

LOWDOWN:

What: Rhythm & Vines 2023

Who: Central Cee, Dom Dolla, Wilkinson and more

When: December 29-31

Tickets: Register for pre-sale here