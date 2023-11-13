The Kid Laroi is coming to New Zealand for one show at Auckland's Spark Arena.

He’s a global rap powerhouse and singer-songwriter who won many hearts with the award-winning hit Stay featuring Justin Bieber, now The Kid Laroi is coming to New Zealand for one show and one show only.

Coming after his first-ever headline shows on Kiwi soil last year, the 20-year-old singer is returning and will play all his catchy and top-charting songs including Without You, Thousand Miles and Love Again.

And just in case that wasn’t a strong enough setlist, The Kid Laroi - real name Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard - will also showcase his most nuanced and compelling material to date; his brand new debut studio album The First Time.

Complete with 20 songs, the star will play an array of songs following the hop, pop and alternative indie sounds he has come to be known for.

In a statement released to the Herald, the star said: “I can’t wait to play New Zealand in February! I’m so excited to bring this new show to the NZ fans. I promise it’ll be worth the wait! I love you all and I’ll see you very soon.”

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 20, from 12pm.

The Kid Laroi first shot to fame in 2019 while touring with American rapper Juice Wrld while he was on tour in Australia. However, it wasn’t until 2021 when he released his collaboration with Bieber that he reached mainstream success.

Going on to earn two Grammy Award nominations in 2022 for Best New Artist and also for his work on Bieber’s sixth full-length album Justice, the star has also had three wins and multiple nominations at the ARIA Music Awards, Billboard Award wins, and a National Indigenous Music Award.

LOWDOWN:

Who: The Kid Laroi

What: The First Time Tour

Where: Auckland’s Spark Arena

When: February 5

Tickets: Spark customer pre-sale starts Thursday, November 16, 10am

General sale starts Monday, November 20, at 12pm.