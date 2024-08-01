Troye Sivan’s Tsu Lange Yor is the first Australian fragrance brand to be picked up by Mecca; Lush is giving away free shampoo bars from August 9-10; Jo Malone partners with Paddington Bear on an orange marmalade scent; Sudan Salon is a hidden gem in Glen Eden.

Welcome to Viva’s Beauty Insider, our new weekly column where beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti unpacks every movement within the industry.

Troye Sivan's Tsu Lange Yor is available exclusively now from Mecca.

Troye Sivan launches Tsu Lange Yor

Australian singer and actor Troye Sivan has been on our radar since 2018, and now the 29-year-old has revealed his latest venture – a fragrance line independently founded alongside his brother, Steele Mellet.

With roots in Carlton, Melbourne, Tsu Lange Yor is Yiddish for “to long years” and “to good years”, a nod to the brothers’ Jewish-Australian upbringing and the sayings used in their household.

Its name is a toast of sorts, one that celebrates the many facets of its Australian heritage, from the ingredients used to creative collaborations.

The genderless fragrance line encompasses scents for self and sanctuary, with three eau de parfums, three candles, two home objects and three burner blends.

Troye and Steele tapped a multitude of Australian creatives to inform the fragrance line, including local artist and industrial designer Joel Adler to imagine TLY’s burner and bowl, objects of desire that look set to elevate any living space.

Perfumer Craig Andrade was instrumental in dreaming up unique scents which draw deep local connections and honour the Australian landscape. Tsu Lange Yor’s signature scent, TLY 5755, highlights Australian natural botanicals, and heroes Tasmanian Mountain Pepper – the first time this note has been used in a fine fragrance.

Other scents in the range include Sassafras, which pays homage to the beauty of the Dandenong Ranges, where Troye and Steele’s parents live, while Pool draws inspiration from endless summers enjoying the Fitzroy Pool.

“Partnering with Mecca feels like a celebration of where we’ve come from and validation of our choice to root Tsu Lange Yor entirely in Australia – from inception to production,” Troye says. “To be their first Australian fragrance label, and representing all the local and creative people we’ve worked with on such an iconic platform really fills me with pride.”

Tsu Lange Yor’s complete collection of fragrances, candles and home objects are priced from $48 and are available exclusively now from Mecca or online at Meccabeauty.co.nz.

Jo Malone London releases a new scent inspired by Paddington

Two British icons have teamed up on a limited-edition scent that celebrates a much-loved snack.

A homage to the marmalade sandwiches hidden beneath Paddington's red hat, Jo Malone London has unveiled its new Orange Marmalade cologne, an elevated take on the quintessentially British preserve.

The scent fuses warm woods and orange zest for a fragrance that channels the warmth and kindness of this little bear with a big heart.

Of the partnership, Jo Malone London global brand president Jo Dancey says: “A childhood favourite and now our latest collaborator, Paddington conjures up cherished memories of fun-filled summer trips by train, exploring the British countryside and coastline – always with a picnic in tow. And when it comes to our Orange Marmalade Cologne, really there was no other choice of partner we’d rather share our scent with – or marmalade sandwich, come to that.”

The new Jo Malone London Orange Marmalade cologne is priced at $142 for 30ml or $282 for 100ml and is available now from Jo Malone London Britomart or online and in-store from selected department stores including Mecca.

Packaging-free shampoo bars continue to be one of Lush's best-sellers.

Score a free Lush shampoo bar

In 1987, Lush began its mission to promote packaging-free hair, skin and body care products with the unveiling of the world’s first shampoo bar.

Ever since, the global beauty giant has been encouraging consumers to “go naked”, or make the switch from plastic bottles to packaging-free bar options.

Each shampoo bar provides up to 60 washes, replacing three 200ml plastic bottles of liquid shampoo (not to mention saving room in your shower caddy).

Over the past two decades, Lush has sold 59 million shampoo bars, which has helped save the planet from approximately 180m plastic bottles winding up in landfills.

To ease the transition, Lush is offering consumers the chance to try a free Lush shampoo bar next weekend. The Lush Shower Swap will be popping up outside the Lush Cosmetics store at Westfield Albany from August 9-10, where you can bring in an empty cosmetic bottle and receive a free shampoo bar to try instead.

All empty cosmetic packaging swapped at the Lush Shower Swap will be recycled through Lush’s “Bring It Back” recycling scheme.

Can’t make it to Westfield Albany? Don’t fret, you can swap your plastic packaging for cash back towards a Lush shampoo bar at Lush locations nationwide.

The Lush Shower Swap is open from 3.30pm to 8.30pm on Friday, August 9, and from 10.30am to 5pm on Saturday, August 10. For more information, visit Lush.com/nz.

Sue Greig has spent more than three decades in the hairdressing industry and proudly stands inside Sudan Hair's new Glen Eden salon.

Salon Spotlight: Sudan Hair

For more than three decades, hairdressers Sue and Dan Greig have owned Auckland-based hairdressing salon Sudan, a portmanteau of their names.

Throughout their journey, the husband and wife duo have amassed a glittering clientele, comprising sports stars and politicians, and fostered longstanding relationships with generations of families.

A hive of energy situated in the heart of Glen Eden, the salon recently relocated to a new premises which reflects the vibrancy and eclecticism of the Sudan brand.

The industrial-style space highlights exposed metal work and concrete flooring, but the real clincher is the giant aluminium rocket that hangs overhead.

Alongside the rocket, expect to see a selection of New Zealand art and sculpture line the walls, with Sue and Dan’s collection of artefacts switched out regularly.

Sudan’s treatment menu runs the gamut from cuts, colour and highlights, through to gloss treatments, shine shots and texture refresh services such as waving.

Sudan Hair, 1/182 West Coast Rd, Glen Eden, Auckland. Visit Sudanhair.co.nz.

Ashleigh Cometti is an Auckland-based beauty journalist with more than 12 years’ experience in the industry. After joining the Viva team in 2018 and being appointed beauty editor in 2020, Ash has fine-tuned her skills at sniffing out new fragrance launches, discovering the next generation of talented makeup artists and writing about all things that feed her obsession as a skincare fanatic.

