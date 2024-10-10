A spokesperson for the festival confirmed to the Herald the landmark will be illuminated from sunset, but “will be best viewed after 8pm”.
Several other landmarks in Australia will also glow green to celebrate Charli XCX’s upcoming performances. Melbourne’s Town Hall, Perth’s Trafalgar Bridge and Council House will be Brat-ified on Thursday, while Marina Mirage Sails on the Gold Coast and Brisbane’s Hotel X were lit up overnight on Wednesday.
The bright green marketing has become synonymous with the star, real name Charlotte Emma Aitchison, and the current tour in support of her zeitgeisty album, Brat. The popularity of the album, fuelled by hit tunes such as 365, Apple and Girl, So Confusing and its distinctive lime green artwork, turned Charli XCX into a viral sensation.
Asked to define the term during an interview on theBBC Sounds podcast, Charli XCX said: “[Brat summer] can go that way – quite like, luxury. But it can also be so trashy, just like a pack of cigs and a Bic lighter and a strappy white top with no bra.”
While autumn has begun in the Northern Hemisphere, Laneway Festival is set for the middle of the Australasian summer – meaning Brat summer is still far from over.
The festival’s programming co-ordinator Ruby Miles said it’s “a dream come true” to have Charli XCX headlining next year.
“This has to be my favourite Laneway line-up we’ve ever put together – I’m such a fangirl of all of these artists. Having Charli XCX as our headliner is a dream come true, but the line-up’s depth from gates open until gates close will make Laneway 2025 so special.”
British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee and US electropop artist Clairo are also joining the line-up, alongside BICEP, Remi Wolf, Barry Can’t Swim, and Wellington-based indie-rock artist Vera Ellen.
The festival will take place in Auckland on Waitangi Day – February 6, 2025 – at Western Springs.
And in April 2020, the landmark was lit in blue to acknowledge frontline emergency services and essential staff amid the Covid-19 lockdown.
Auckland has been seeing a swathe of Brat-green lately, with a digital billboard also appearing on Auckland’s Ponsonby Rd last week.
The ad, which displayed New Zealand singerLorde’s name in Brat’s distinctive sans serif, was part of a campaign promoting Charli XCX’s new remix album, Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat,which is set to be released on October 11. Charli XCX shared a picture of the billboard on Instagram.