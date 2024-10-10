The album’s June release came to define the Northern Hemisphere summertime, spawning the term “Brat summer”, which was quickly adopted by her fanbase.

Asked to define the term during an interview on the BBC Sounds podcast, Charli XCX said: “[Brat summer] can go that way – quite like, luxury. But it can also be so trashy, just like a pack of cigs and a Bic lighter and a strappy white top with no bra.”

While autumn has begun in the Northern Hemisphere, Laneway Festival is set for the middle of the Australasian summer – meaning Brat summer is still far from over.

Lorde (left) with Charli XCX in New York City. The Kiwi singer was the inspiration for the latter's song Girl, So Confusing. Photo / @charli_xcx

Australian radio station Triple J announced the headline act at 10.12am (NZ time) on Wednesday, with organisers confirming Charli XCX will headline Laneway Festival in Australia and New Zealand.

The festival’s programming co-ordinator Ruby Miles said it’s “a dream come true” to have Charli XCX headlining next year.

“This has to be my favourite Laneway line-up we’ve ever put together – I’m such a fangirl of all of these artists. Having Charli XCX as our headliner is a dream come true, but the line-up’s depth from gates open until gates close will make Laneway 2025 so special.”

British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee and US electropop artist Clairo are also joining the line-up, alongside BICEP, Remi Wolf, Barry Can’t Swim, and Wellington-based indie-rock artist Vera Ellen.

The festival will take place in Auckland on Waitangi Day – February 6, 2025 – at Western Springs.

Stormzy, Steve Lacy and Dominic Fike headlined Laneway 2024 at Western Springs this year, alongside artists Raye, Dope Lemon, AJ Tracey and Auckland’s own Home Brew. It marked a triumphant return for the festival after the 2023 event was forced to cancel due to the Auckland flooding.

Like last year, people aged 16 and up can attend, although VIP 18-plus tickets are available.

It’s common for Auckland’s Sky Tower to be lit up in different colours to acknowledge events and holidays.

In December last year, the Sky Tower turned blue to celebrate the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, starring New Zealand actor Temuera Morrison and Jason Momoa.

On May 6, 2023, the Sky Tower glowed royal purple to commemorate King Charles’ coronation.

And in April 2020, the landmark was lit in blue to acknowledge frontline emergency services and essential staff amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Auckland has been seeing a swathe of Brat-green lately, with a digital billboard also appearing on Auckland’s Ponsonby Rd last week.

A mock-up of the digital ad run on Ponsonby Rd last week teasing Lorde featuring on Charli XCX's Brat remix album.

The ad, which displayed New Zealand singer Lorde’s name in Brat’s distinctive sans serif, was part of a campaign promoting Charli XCX’s new remix album, Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat, which is set to be released on October 11. Charli XCX shared a picture of the billboard on Instagram.

A remix of the original Brat track Girl, So Confusing featuring Lorde was released on June 21. Charli XCX has previously spoken about Lorde inspiring the song, saying she was once “super-jealous” of the New Zealander’s success.

Laneway Festival 2025

Who: Charli XCX, Beabadoobee, Clairo, Barry Can’t Swim, BICEP present CHROMA (AV DJ set), Remi Wolf, Olivia Dean, Eyedress, Joey Valence & Brae, Skegss, Hamdi, Fcukers, Julie, 2hollis, Elliot & Vincent, RNZŌ, Vera Ellen

Where: Western Springs, Auckland

When: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Tickets: Presale starts at 10am on Tuesday, October 15. For more information, visit the Laneway website here.