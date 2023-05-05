King Charles and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins during their meeting this week. Photo / Getty Images

We are mere hours away from the historic coronation of King Charles and to celebrate, Auckland is casting a royal purple hue over the city.

A statement released this morning revealed iconic landmarks all around the city will be lit up with spotlights in the royal purple shade to honour the Commonwealth’s new monarch.

From Vector Lights on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge to the PWC Tower and even Auckland’s War Memorial Museum, all your favourite spots are getting a coronation makeover and you can be a part of the fun.

On both Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 from sunset the iconic landmarks will be tinged in the regal colour and royal fans are encouraged to go down and take a photo to mark the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Auckland's War Memorial Museum will be illuminated in royal purple lights on May 5 and 6 to celebrate the King's coronation. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The full list of Auckland locations lighting up royal purple:

Vector Lights on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge – May 5 and 6

Sky Tower – May 6

Te Ara I Whiti – The Lightpath – May 5 and 6

Auckland War Memorial Museum – May 5 and 6

Eden Park – May 5

PWC Tower – May 5 and 6

Westfield Newmarket – May 5 and 6

Civic Theatre – May 6

Aotea Centre - May 5 and 6

Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour – May 5 and 6

It is just another way Aotearoa is honouring the King and Queen Consort’s crowning after Prime Minister Chris Hipkins revealed last month that the country will make a $1 million donation to Trees That Count.

The foundation will with the Department of Conservation and community groups to plant over 100,000 native trees in He Rā Rākau Tītapu - King Charles III Coronation Plantings.

“The donation will create a living legacy to benefit all New Zealanders, provide more resilience against climate change, and aligns with King Charles’ lifelong interest in environmental conservation,” Hipkins said.

It’s a gift that’s sure to resonate with the King, who is passionate about the environment and taking steps against climate change as well as being a keen gardener.

To also honour the King, keen collectors can get their hands on commemorative stamps and coins from NZ Post, launched on May 3. The New Zealand Defence Force will conduct a gun salute in Wellington on May 7 and the next New Zealand Royal Honours List will be renamed The King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours List 2023.

It comes after news that veteran Newstalk ZB broadcaster Mike Hosking will be New Zealand’s sole media representative inside Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla this weekend.

Hosking, an ardent monarchist and host of New Zealand’s number one radio talk show the Mike Hosking Breakfast, was chosen for the media slot by Prime Minister Hipkins’ office and will sit inside Westminster Abbey and file a column for all New Zealand media after the service.

For the most up-to-the-minute coverage, you can follow the NZ Herald for live updates from the coronation. Our Lifestyle and Entertainment editor Jenni Mortimer will be reporting live from London throughout the coronation events.

The coronation will also be broadcast from 10pm NZ time on TVNZ1 and TVNZ+ and on Monday, May 8, TVNZ 1 will screen the Coronation Concert at 8pm.







