Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking will be NZ's only media representative inside Westminster Abbey. Photo / File

Veteran Newstalk ZB broadcaster Mike Hosking will be New Zealand’s sole media representative inside Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla this weekend.

Hosking, an ardent monarchist and host of New Zealand’s number one radio talk show the Mike Hosking Breakfast, was invited by the New Zealand High Commission in London and will sit inside Westminster Abbey and file a column for all New Zealand media after the service.

The coronation will begin at 11am UK time on May 6, and the formal ceremony will include The Recognition, the Annointing, the Coronation Oath and the Homage.

“I’m delighted and honoured to be invited to cover the coronation inside Westminster Abbey on behalf of this country’s media,” Hosking said.

“It will be a privilege to witness this historic event and it’s been fantastic to see the anticipation build in London throughout the week. It’s also been a thrill to talk to New Zealanders making their mark in Britain and all the big names here in London.”

Hosking said his biggest issue at the moment is what to wear as he did not take a suit away with him.

Jason Winstanley, NZME’s chief radio officer believed Hosking was “the natural choice” to be New Zealand’s media representative.

“After such a fantastic week of broadcasting from London, we are so proud that Mike has been chosen to cover the King’s Coronation on behalf of NZ media,” he said.

“It’s such a great honour for Mike, for NZME and Newstalk ZB. As New Zealand’s top broadcaster and given his keen interest in the monarchy, Mike is the natural choice for this special occasion.”

The coronation is a symbolic formality after Charles became King following the death of Queen Elizabeth. He will be the 40th monarch crowned in the Abbey.

Centred around a formal religious ceremony, which has remained mostly unchanged for more than 1000 years, the coronation’s function is the upholding of tradition.

The coronation will also be broadcast at 10pm New Zealand time on TVNZ1 and TVNZ+ and on Monday, May 8, TVNZ 1 will screen The Coronation Concert at 8pm.

During the coronation, the King and the Queen Consort will arrive at Westminster Abbey in a procession starting from Buckingham Palace known as The King’s Procession. Their Majesties will be crowned in the Abbey in London in a service that will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

According to the BBC, invitations have been sent to about 2000 people. It has been confirmed that Prince Harry has decided to attend the coronation of his father, but his wife Meghan Markle will remain in the United States with their children, Archie and Lilibet and spend the day celebrating Archie’s birthday instead.

Those invited from New Zealand include Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, National Party leader Christopher Luxon, and the head of the Kingitanga movement, Kingi Tuheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII, and his wife Makau Ariki Atawhai.

Dame Naida Glavish and High Commissioner to the UK Phil Goff and his wife were also invited.

Also from New Zealand, former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw will attend as the Order of New Zealand representative, and Willie Apiata, former corporal in the New Zealand SAS, will attend as the Victoria Cross for New Zealand representative.

Abdul Aziz, the man who had just an Eftpos machine to defend himself against the Christchurch terror attacker, is now the New Zealand Cross recipient and will attend in that capacity.