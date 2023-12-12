Temuera Morrison and Jason Momoa may star as father and son in the blockbuster Aquaman films but their relationship is just as special off-screen.

The Kiwi actor is currently promoting the release of his latest film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and stopped by the AM show, where he reflected on a humbling moment between him and Momoa.

Talking about his close friendship with the Hawaiian actor, Morrison told hosts Ryan Bridge and Melissa Chan-Green: “I found out he said [on set] to his children, ‘See that guy over there, he’s the reason I became an actor.’”

Morrison said he believed Once Were Warriors had an impact on the Hollywood heavyweight early in his career, resulting in Momoa’s admiration for the Kiwi actor.

“He’s taken care of me, put me in a couple of Netflix films too.” he added. “It was very much an honour and a privilege to play his dad in the first one and even more of a privilege to get invited back for a second one.”

Temuera Morrison and Jason Momoa have a very special bond after starring as father and son in Aquaman. Photo / Instagram

It comes amid news that Morrison will light up the Sky Tower blue tonight to celebrate the release of the film.

In a statement released to the Herald, it was revealed the event will take place on Wednesday, December 13, at 8.30pm, with the Once Were Warriors star “bringing the sea to the sky by lighting up the iconic Sky Tower with an Aquaman blue water effect to represent the ocean”.

The film, which stars Momoa as the eponymous character, is being released in cinemas on Boxing Day. However, fans are welcome to visit the Sky Tower to be a part of the blockbuster-worthy celebration for the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time.

The Aquaman franchise released its first film in 2018 and is based on the DC character of the same name. Upon release, the film became a top rater for DC, grossing US$335.1 million (NZ$546.2m) in the United States and Canada and US$813.4m in other territories, for a total worldwide gross of US$1.152b.

However, despite its box office success, the film’s critical reception told a different story, with review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes reporting the average review results in a 6/10 rating.

It did not receive a Golden Globe or Oscar nomination.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Temuera Morrison

What: Lighting up the Sky Tower Aquaman blue to celebrate the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

When: Wednesday, December 13 at 8.30pm

Where: Under the Sky Tower, Corner Victoria and Federal Streets, Auckland Central