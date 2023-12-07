Lloyd Burr will join AM as new host, alongside Melissa Chan-Green in the new year.

Lloyd Burr will join AM as new host, alongside Melissa Chan-Green in the new year.

Broadcaster Lloyd Burr has had a hell of a 12 months.

From losing his job as a host on Today FM when that station was closed in March; to moving to Wellington and the political press gallery for Newshub and covering the general election; and now ending the year on a big high, announced this morning as the new host of AM for 2024, alongside Melissa Chan-Green.

He will replace Ryan Bridge, who - as we reveal today in an exclusive interview - will move to primetime and a new 7pm news show for Three that replaces The Project.

“I’ve been fortunate to have a front-row seat to many new events over the past 13 years - but the seat I’m looking forward to the most is the one on AM,” says Burr.

“I’m excited to join such a brilliant, dynamic team and I couldn’t think of anyone better to share the couch with than Mel.”

Ryan Bridge and Melissa Chan-Green with her son Busby on the AM show. Photo / Supplied

Burr was snapped up by Warner Bros. Discovery to be a Newshub political reporter after the closure of Today FM. He had previously worked for Newshub, including as UK correspondent.

“It’s been a tough few months for me and I’d like to thank the Newshub team for welcoming me back with open arms,” he said in a statement in May.

“I’m stoked to be heading back to my old stomping ground, and rejoining the Newshub family. Elections are the pinnacle of political journalism and I can’t wait to hit the campaign trail to cover the twists and turns and trials and tribulations that’ll undoubtedly unfold.”

Bridge believes Burr and Chan-Green will make a formidable team.

“He will be fantastic,” says Bridge, who, with Chan-Green, has helped AM achieve considerable ratings success.

“I think coming from Parliament will be a huge strength. A lot of our shows in the morning can be quite politically heavy. It’s obviously live interviewing and there’s nothing like being in the press gallery as a way to cut your teeth into something like that.

“I think he’ll be great and I think that he and Mel will make a great team.

“Mel herself is very strong. It’s been amazing to watch her over the years as well.

“She’s been Europe correspondent for five years. She’s done all these different types of things and to see her really nailing the live interview stuff is so cool.

“I think they’ll be fantastic.”

TVNZ’s Breakfast show is also facing changes next year, with host Matty McLean announcing last month that he is leaving at the end of 2023. He will join The Hits as Drive host, alongside Polly ‘PJ’ Harding.

It remains to be seen who - if anyone - will replace McLean, with Breakfast already boasting three high-profile hosts in Jenny-May Clarkson, Anna Burns-Francis and Chris Chang.

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.







