Great weather for big crowd at Coro Classic

Coro Classic featured Kora, Babe Rainbow, Coterie, No Cigar, Eden Burns and Alcemist along with a second DJ stage all afternoon and into the evening.

Story and photos; Alison Smith.

Minus the storms and dramas of this time last year, the Coro Classic was a great success at Matarangi on Saturday with a crowd of 4500 happy festivalgoers and local businesses getting to extend their peak season.

Co-organiser Kurt Baker said a few changes were made to improve the event, including moving the second DJ stage for better acoustics and adding another bar.

Revellers Hayley Whittaker and Andrew Collett.

Last summer’s event was memorable for the fact that the nerves-of-steel promoters Baker and friend James Bristow, did not cancel despite constant rain prior and road closures right up to the kickoff.

This year, even the last-minute curve ball of headline act Sublime having to cancel was not enough to dampen anyone’s enthusiasm.

The farm was perfect as a backdrop to the music.

The weather was faultless compared with 2023.

“After what happened last year with the weather and the adversity we faced during Covid, the little hiccups don’t seem as big,” Kurt said.

“When Sublime cancelled their whole New Zealand tour we managed to wangle Kora, and we also had international acts Babe Rainbow from Australia, The Alcemist who is a UK drum and bass DJ, and UK house duo Set Mo.

Ria Donk, who has started her face painting business throughout the Coromandel’s east coast and was working at the Coro Classic.

“The vibe and morale of the crew and event was so good after what happened weather-wise last year.”

Local businesses benefited from bookings on accommodation and other more unusual creative sole traders like face painter Ria Donk of Whitianga got to work her magic through the event.

Ria moved to Whitianga from Auckland and brought her body and face painting skills to the Coromandel, where she adds colour and fun to the summer Coromandel festival vibe.









