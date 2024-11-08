Advertisement
Beyoncé leads the 2025 Grammy Awards nominations. Here’s the list of nominees

By Olivia McCormack
Washington Post·
5 mins to read
Beyoncé has received 11 nominations for the 67th Grammy Awards, which will be held in February next year. Photo / Getty Images

Beyoncé may have been shut out of this year’s Country Music Association Awards for her album Cowboy Carter, but she’s cleaned up going into the 67th Grammy Awards, leading the pack with 11 nominations, including record and album of the year for a full-length that’s more than a little bit country, but a lot of other things as well. (And yes, she’s nominated for best country album, too.)

The Recording Academy announced this year’s slate of contenders Friday night ahead of the ceremony, which takes place on February 2. Other major nominees include Charli XCX, Post Malone, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar, all of whom notched seven nominations; and Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift, with six each, reflecting a music year dominated by new and veteran female pop artists. Recordings released between September 16, 2023, and August 30, 2024, were eligible.

As one of the reigning pop and R&B stars of the past quarter-century, Beyoncé has won more Grammy Awards than any other artist. But she’s never gotten album of the year, something her husband, Jay-Z, called out at the 2024 ceremony in a speech accepting the Dr Dre Global Impact Award, during which he said the Recording Academy had not given black artists their full due. In this year’s albums category, Beyoncé faces off against several of the year’s top pop artists, including Charli XCX, whose Brat album became a cultural sensation over the northern hemisphere summer. Also in the category is former Outkast rapper André 3000, who released his debut jazz album as a flautist.

Below are the top categories of nominations for the 67th Grammy Awards.

Album of the year

  • New Blue Sun, André 3000
  • Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé
  • Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter
  • Brat, Charli XCX
  • Djesse Vol. 4, Jacob Collier
  • Hit Me Hard and Soft, Billie Eilish
  • The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan
  • The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift

Record Of the Year

  • Now And Then, the Beatles
  • Texas Hold ‘Em, Beyoncé
  • Espresso, Sabrina Carpenter
  • 360, Charli XCX
  • Birds of a Feather, Billie Eilish
  • Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar
  • Good Luck, Babe!, Chappell Roan
  • Fortnight, Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Song Of The Year

  • A Bar Song (Tipsy), Shaboozey
  • Birds of a Feather, Billie Eilish
  • Die With A Smile, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
  • Fortnight, Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone.
  • Good Luck, Babe!, Chappell Roan.
  • Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar.
  • Please Please Please, Sabrina Carpenter
  • Texas Hold ‘Em, Beyoncé

Best New Artist

  • Benson Boone
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Doechii
  • Khruangbin
  • Raye
  • Chappell Roan
  • Shaboozey
  • Teddy Swims

Best Pop Vocal Album

  • Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter
  • Hit Me Hard and Soft, Billie Eilish
  • The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan
  • The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift
  • Eternal Sunshine, Ariana Grande

Best Pop Dance Pop Recording

  • Make You Mine, Madison Beer
  • Von dutch, Charli XCX
  • L’Amour de ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit), Billie Eilish
  • Yes, and?, Ariana Grande
  • Got Me Started, Troye Sivan

Best Rock Song

  • Beautiful People (Stay High), the Black Keys
  • Broken Man, St. Vincent
  • Dark Matter, Pearl Jam
  • Dilemma, Green Day
  • Gift Horse, Idles

Best Alternative Music Album

  • Wild God, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
  • Charm, Clairo
  • The Collective, Kim Gordon
  • What Now, Brittany Howard
  • All Born Screaming, St. Vincent

Best R&B Song

  • After Hours, Kehlani
  • Burning, Tems
  • Here We Go (Uh Oh), Coco Jones
  • Ruined Me, Muni Long
  • Saturn, SZA

Best Progressive R&B Album

  • So Glad to Know You, Avery*Sunshine
  • En Route, Durand Bernarr
  • Bando Stone and the New World, Childish Gambino
  • Crash, Kehlani
  • Why Lawd?, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)

Best Rap Performance

  • Enough (Miami), Cardi B
  • When The Sun Shines Again, Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos
  • Nissan Altima, Doechii
  • Houdini, Eminem
  • Like That, Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar
  • Yeah Glo!, GloRilla
  • Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar

Best Alternative Jazz Album

  • Night Reign, Arooj Aftab
  • New Blue Sun, André 3000
  • Code Derivation, Robert Glasper
  • Foreverland, Keyon Harrold
  • No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin, Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Country Album

  • Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé
  • F-1 Trillion, Post Malone
  • Deeper Well, Kacey Musgraves
  • Higher, Chris Stapleton
  • Whirlwind, Lainey Wilson

Best Americana Album

  • The Other Side, T Bone Burnett
  • $10 Cowboy, Charley Crockett
  • Trail Of Flowers, Sierra Ferrell
  • Polaroid Lovers, Sarah Jarosz
  • No One Gets Out Alive, Maggie Rose
  • Tigers Blood, Waxahatchee

Best Latin Pop Album

  • Funk Generation, Anitta
  • El Viaje, Luis Fonsi
  • GARCÍA, Kany García
  • Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Shakira
  • Orquídeas, Kali Uchis

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film And Televison)

  • American Fiction, Laura Karpman, composer
  • Challengers, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers
  • The Color Purple, Kris Bowers, composer
  • Dune: Part Two, Hans Zimmer, composer
  • Shōgun, Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross and Leopold Ross, composers

Best Opera Recording

  • Adams: Girls of the Golden West, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus
  • Moravec: The Shining, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus
  • Saariaho: Adriana Mater, San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas
