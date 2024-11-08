Beyoncé has received 11 nominations for the 67th Grammy Awards, which will be held in February next year. Photo / Getty Images

Beyoncé may have been shut out of this year’s Country Music Association Awards for her album Cowboy Carter, but she’s cleaned up going into the 67th Grammy Awards, leading the pack with 11 nominations, including record and album of the year for a full-length that’s more than a little bit country, but a lot of other things as well. (And yes, she’s nominated for best country album, too.)

The Recording Academy announced this year’s slate of contenders Friday night ahead of the ceremony, which takes place on February 2. Other major nominees include Charli XCX, Post Malone, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar, all of whom notched seven nominations; and Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift, with six each, reflecting a music year dominated by new and veteran female pop artists. Recordings released between September 16, 2023, and August 30, 2024, were eligible.

As one of the reigning pop and R&B stars of the past quarter-century, Beyoncé has won more Grammy Awards than any other artist. But she’s never gotten album of the year, something her husband, Jay-Z, called out at the 2024 ceremony in a speech accepting the Dr Dre Global Impact Award, during which he said the Recording Academy had not given black artists their full due. In this year’s albums category, Beyoncé faces off against several of the year’s top pop artists, including Charli XCX, whose Brat album became a cultural sensation over the northern hemisphere summer. Also in the category is former Outkast rapper André 3000, who released his debut jazz album as a flautist.

Below are the top categories of nominations for the 67th Grammy Awards.

Album of the year