The All My Life rapper was arrested on federal charges for allegedly orchestrating a plot to kill rival rapper Quando Rondo.
Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Durk has been arrested in Miami on charges that he orchestrated the attempted 2022 revenge killing of rival rapper Quando Rondo at a Los Angeles gas station, federal prosecutors said on Friday.
Lil Durk, whose legal name is Durk Banks, was arrested near Miami International Airport on Thursday night. He was charged with conspiracy to use interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in the shooting death of Saviay’a Robinson, 24, Rondo’s cousin.
In an FBI affidavit, federal prosecutors allege Banks, leader of the rap group Only the Family (or OTF), ordered his associates to kill Quando Rondo – whose legal name is Tyquian Bowman – in retaliation for the murder of Chicago rapper Dayvon Bennett, AKA “King Von”. Bennett was gunned down by Bowman’s associate on November 6, 2020, prosecutors allege, after Bennett and Bowman got into an altercation outside an Atlanta nightclub.
Banks placed a bounty on Bowman’s life following Bennett’s murder, according to the affidavit.