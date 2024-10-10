YouTuber Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, known as Yung Filly, has been charged with rape and assault in Australia. Photo / Getty Images

YouTuber Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, known as Yung Filly, has been charged with rape and assault in Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Warning: mentions rape, sexual assault.

A popular UK rapper and YouTuber has fronted court on rape and assault charges.

Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, who goes by the stage name Yung Filly, faced Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, four counts of sexual penetration without consent and one count of impeding another person’s normal breathing or blood circulation by applying pressure to the neck.

Barrientos is currently touring Australia. The alleged assault took place in a Perth hotel room.

“WA Police Sex Assault Squad detectives will allege on Saturday 28 September 2024, the man sexually assaulted a woman in her 20s, in his Perth hotel room after he had performed at a venue in Hillarys,” the Western Australia Police said in a statement on Thursday.