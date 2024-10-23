Tyler, the Creator is coming back to New Zealand for a single show in Auckland. Photo / Getty Images

Tyler, the Creator is coming to New Zealand next year.

The Grammy-winning rapper and record producer has announced a single stop in Aotearoa as part of Chromakopia: The World Tour, in support of his upcoming seventh studio album.

The WusYaName hitmaker will play one show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Monday, August 18, 2025, followed by six shows across Australia.

The tour’s announcement comes on the heels of Tyler, the Creator - real name Tyler Gregory Okonma - sharing Noid, the first single from Chromakopia, ahead of the album’s release on October 28.

The tour, which also spans North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom, will feature support acts Lil Yachty and Paris Texas, although it’s currently unclear if both acts will be performing in New Zealand.