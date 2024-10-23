Advertisement
Tyler, the Creator New Zealand tour: Rapper to bring Chromakopia World Tour to NZ in 2025

Lana Andelane
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
Tyler, the Creator is coming back to New Zealand for a single show in Auckland. Photo / Getty Images

Tyler, the Creator is coming to New Zealand next year.

The Grammy-winning rapper and record producer has announced a single stop in Aotearoa as part of Chromakopia: The World Tour, in support of his upcoming seventh studio album.

The WusYaName hitmaker will play one show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Monday, August 18, 2025, followed by six shows across Australia.

The tour’s announcement comes on the heels of Tyler, the Creator - real name Tyler Gregory Okonma - sharing Noid, the first single from Chromakopia, ahead of the album’s release on October 28.

The tour, which also spans North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom, will feature support acts Lil Yachty and Paris Texas, although it’s currently unclear if both acts will be performing in New Zealand.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 1 at 10am (NZ time). Members of Frontier Touring can access a pre-sale from 12pm on Wednesday, October 30.

Tyler, the Creator has announced a 2025 world tour in support of his forthcoming album Chromakopia. Photo / Supplied
In 2019, Tyler, the Creator was granted a visa into New Zealand to perform at Bay Dreams Festival after being banned from the country in 2014.

The rapper was prohibited from entering New Zealand for Rapture Festival - which was headlined by Eminem - after a protest group claimed his lyrics glorified rape culture.

At the time, Immigration New Zealand said Tyler, The Creator and his alternative hip-hop music collective, Odd Future, were deemed “a potential threat to public order and the public interest for several reasons”, including incidents at past performances in which they had “incited violence”.

The agency reversed its decision ahead of the Bay Dreams performance and said it was satisfied he no longer posed a “a threat or risk”.

Tyler, the Creator is returning to Aotearoa. Photo / Supplied / Luis Perez
In response to the ban, the rapper penned the song Smuckers, which contained the lyrics: “I got banned from New Zealand / Whitey called me demon / And a terrorist / God dammit I couldn’t believe it / Ban a kid from the country / I never fall, never timber.”

The 33-year-old has released six studio albums: Goblin (2011), Wolf (2013), Cherry Bomb (2015), Flower Boy (2017), Igor (2019), and Call Me If You Get Lost (2021), with Chromakopia to be released on Monday. Both Igor and Call me If You Get Lost won Best Rap Album at the 2020 and 2022 Grammy Awards respectively.

Tyler, the Creator Chromakopia: The World Tour Australia and New Zealand 2025

  • Monday, August 18, 2025 - Spark Arena, Auckland
  • Friday, August 22 - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
  • Saturday, August 23 - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
  • Tuesday, August 26 - Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
  • Wednesday, August 27 - Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
  • Saturday, August 30 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane
  • Thursday, September 4 - RAC Arena, Perth.
