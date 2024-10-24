The WAP rapper has yet to disclose the nature of the medical emergency.

Festival organisers said they are “working hard to find a replacement” for Cardi B, real name Belcalis Marlenis Cephus.

“Unfortunately, @iamcardib announced that she is no longer available to join us this year due to ongoing health issues,” organisers said.

“Let’s all keep her in our prayers for a full recovery! We are working hard to find a replacement at this late date.”

The festival, which is held over two days in Atlanta’s Central Park, includes headliners Earth, Wind & Fire, Nelly, Gunna, Jill Scott, and Victoria Monet.

Cardi B – who shares Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a 7-week-old daughter with her estranged husband, the rapper Offset – recently vowed to sue an alleged prank caller who reported her to Child Protective Services (CPS).

Sharing an Instagram Live video on October 21 from hospital, she told her followers: “So I want to make this very f****** clear, and I can’t even breathe right now.

“Motherf****** have taken s*** too f****** far when you mess with my f****** kids.

“For the Child Protective Services to come to my f****** house? Not my house, my gated mansion at 11pm while my children are sleeping because there’s an anonymous call ... that my kids have been getting abused and beaten. Are you f****** dumb?”

She insisted both she and Offset have always prioritised their children’s happiness and safety.

She said she would hire a private investigator to find out who was behind the prank call and would take legal action.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald.