Rapper Cardi B hospitalised after undisclosed medical emergency

Bang Showbiz
Cardi B and her estranged husband Offset at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Rapper Cardi B has been hospitalised after suffering an undisclosed “medical emergency”.

The I Like It hitmaker, 32, cancelled her headlining performance at this weekend’s ONE Music Fest in Atlanta, Georgia as she recovers from the health scare.

“I am so sad to share this news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won’t be able to perform at ONE Music Fest,” she wrote in a statement shared to Instagram.

“It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there.

“Bardi Gang – thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry. Love y’all.”

The WAP rapper has yet to disclose the nature of the medical emergency.

Festival organisers said they are “working hard to find a replacement” for Cardi B, real name Belcalis Marlenis Cephus.

“Unfortunately, @iamcardib announced that she is no longer available to join us this year due to ongoing health issues,” organisers said.

“Let’s all keep her in our prayers for a full recovery! We are working hard to find a replacement at this late date.”

The festival, which is held over two days in Atlanta’s Central Park, includes headliners Earth, Wind & Fire, Nelly, Gunna, Jill Scott, and Victoria Monet.

Cardi B – who shares Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a 7-week-old daughter with her estranged husband, the rapper Offset – recently vowed to sue an alleged prank caller who reported her to Child Protective Services (CPS).

Sharing an Instagram Live video on October 21 from hospital, she told her followers: “So I want to make this very f****** clear, and I can’t even breathe right now.

“Motherf****** have taken s*** too f****** far when you mess with my f****** kids.

“For the Child Protective Services to come to my f****** house? Not my house, my gated mansion at 11pm while my children are sleeping because there’s an anonymous call ... that my kids have been getting abused and beaten. Are you f****** dumb?”

She insisted both she and Offset have always prioritised their children’s happiness and safety.

She said she would hire a private investigator to find out who was behind the prank call and would take legal action.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald.

