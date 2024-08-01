“Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Cardi and Offset, who have daughter Kulture, 5, and 2-year-old son Wave together, however have had a turbulent relationship since they wed in 2017.

Having first split in 2018 shortly after their daughter was born amid rumours Offset - who has three children from previous relationships - had been unfaithful, they reconciled in 2019.

Cardi told fans they were “working things out”, however just one year later, she filed for divorce.

Seemingly marking the end of the road for the pair, the couple surprised fans by once again reconciling and calling off their divorce proceedings just months after the mother of two made the filing.

In December, she took to Instagram to address fan speculation they had split after it was noticed the two had unfollowed each other on the social media platform.

She confirmed they were no longer together and said she was “afraid” to admit it to herself.

Today, on the same day she revealed her third pregnancy, it has also been revealed she has filed for divorce from the star.

Speaking to Page Six, a source revealed that while the former couple have been faced with multiple infidelity rumours, that is not the reason that they have decided to separate.

“They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else,” the insider said. “This is something she wants to do.”

Offset, who was recently pictured with a woman called PrettyRedz, has denied claims he has cheated on his wife.

Offset and Cardi B have separated multiple times in recent years. Photo / Getty Images

While appearing on Instagram Live, he told his 37.5million followers, “Shawty ain’t my shawty” and said “People really need to do the research” before making damaging claims.

PrettyRedz also addressed the speculation, telling fans in an Instagram story that she is eight months pregnant with her late husband’s child and is “just beginning to grieve”.

“If [you’re] looking for a story, there is nothing to see here! Please respect all families involved,” she said.