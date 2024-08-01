Cardi B and Offset share two children together. Photo / Getty Images
Cardi B has announced her third pregnancy following news she has filed for divorce from her husband of six years, Offset.
The 31-year-old has been fighting rumours of a pregnancy in recent weeks after fans spotted her with what looked to be a baby bump while filming in New York City. Now, she has confirmed the rumours are true.
Taking to Instagram, she posed in am eye-catching red dress that had a dramatic plunging neckline to show off her bump.
She captioned the post: “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!”
“Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”