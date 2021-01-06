Cardi B faces backlash from fans over her controversial parenting decision

Cardi B has faced angry fans who aren't impressed with her sheltering her two-year-old daughter from the explicit song WAP. Photo / Getty Images

Cardi B has defended her parenting decision to not let her two-year-old daughter Kulture listen to her X-rated song WAP.

While the Bronx rapper was lip-synching to the hit song on Instagram Live, she abruptly stopped as soon as her young daughter walked into the room.

"No, no, no, no!" Cardi, 28, shouted before turning off the single and taking a long sip of wine.

Critics were fast to call Cardi out, slamming her decision to shield her own daughter from the song while she has subjected other people's daughters to listening to the it.

"So ya daughter can't listen to it but everybody else's daughter can?" one Twitter user said on Monday.

Cardi was quick to respond, "Ya needs to stop with this already! I'm not JoJo Siwa, I don't make music for kids. I make music for adults," referring to the 17-year-old singer and Dance Moms star.

"Parents are responsible on what their children listen too (sic) or see. I'm a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be."

The rapper went on to call the haters our for their lack of "common sense".

She continued: "There's moms who are strippers. Pop p***y, twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids? No! Stop makin this a debate. It's pretty much common sense."

It comes after the mother made it her mission recently to go after the popular children's television show Peppa Pig.

The 28-year-old was frustrated over the show encouraging Kulture to constantly stomp in puddles.

"My baby been watching peppa pig and now Everytime she sees a wetpuddle she wants to stop on top of it," Cardi B wrote on Twitter at the time.

"That s**t gets me so tight! F***in up her uggs … Deum you peppa pig … COUNT YOUR F***IN DAYS!"

Fans were quick to reply to the rapper, many who found her rant extremely relatable.

"Wait til she starts hanging up the phone like a savage," one Twitter user responded, referencing a viral video of the sassy pig hanging up on a friend.

Another tweeted the supposed height of Peppa Pig, which is over 2m.

"Peppa big as hell. You may wanna rethink that."

The WAP singer shares her daughter with on-again off-again husband, Offset, 28.