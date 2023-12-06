Cardi B announced she plans to make serious changes regarding her career, finances and personal dealings ahead of 2024. Photo / AP

Cardi B announced she plans to make serious changes regarding her career, finances and personal dealings ahead of 2024. Photo / AP

Cardi B says she will be dropping the “dead weight” in her life before the New Year.

The rapper, 31, announced she plans to make serious changes regarding her career, finances and personal dealings ahead of ringing in 2024 — after fans noticed she unfollowed her husband Offset, 31, on Instagram.

She told her followers during an Instagram Live chat: “Don’t wait until the 25th, or like three days before the new year.

“We keep saying every year, ‘New year, new me, new this, new that’… I’m taking that to the heart!”

Cardi, born Belcalis Almanzar, added she now knows exactly where she “wanna be in life [sic]”.

She declared: “You gotta [get] rid of dead weight, and when it comes to dead weight, I’ll say mentality, procrastination, laziness and people.

“A lot of people are dead weight, too. Next year is gonna be all about me.”

Cardi B previously hinted at trouble between her and her husband Offset. Photo / Getty Images

She went on about her plan to change her circle of associates: “Big shoes are going to have to get filled and some people are going to have to get out. Stop protecting other people’s feelings.”

Cardi previously hinted at trouble between her and Offset by saying online: “You know when you just outgrow relationships.”

“I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings… I gotta put myself first.”

Offset, real name Kiari Cephus, and Cardi’s marriage has been stormy since he accused her in June of cheating – which the mum of two denied.

Then in July, the rapper admitted he lied about Cardi having an affair because he was “really lit” on tequila.

Cardi and Offset secretly married in September 2017, but did not confirm the news until the following June. The pair have a daughter, Kulture, 5, and 2-year-old son Wave — while Offset is also a father to three other children from previous relationships.