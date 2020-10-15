Cardi B back together with Offset, 27 days after filing for divorce

Cardi B and Offset. Photo / Getty Images

Cardi B and Offset are back together, according to reports.

The WAP rapper filed for divorce on September 14 from the Migos star, stating the couple's marriage was "irretrievably broken", and that there are "no prospects for reconciliation".

Cardi B elaborated on the couple's reconciliation on Instagram live, E! News reports. She said their relationship is as "dysfunctional" as any other couple, but the difference is that their relationship happens to be " more public". The couple has a 2-year-old daughter named Kulture.

"I just be starting to miss [him]...It's hard not to talk to your best friend, it's really hard not to talk to your best friend," she said.

"It's really hard not to have d***," she added.

The Bodak Yellow singer's comments follow rumours the pair were back together after they were spotted at Cardi's birthday party together. Offset posted a heartfelt message for her birthday on his Instagram account.

He wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! [You] overcame every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up!"

"Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep f****** balling I'm lucky."



According to a report from Billboard, the couple's divorce hearing is scheduled for November 4 in the US, and Cardi chose not to pursue child support from Offset. It remains to be seen whether the case will continue.

Their marriage has been subject to pressure and public scrutiny as a result of reports of Offset's infidelity.