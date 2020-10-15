Anne Hathaway shocks fans with terrifying transformation in The Witches film

Anne Hathaway's transformation into a witch for her latest movie role is the stuff of nightmares and has left fans "terrified". Photo / Getty Images

Forewarning: Anne Hathaway looks positively nightmare-inducing in her latest movie role.

The 37-year-old Oscar winner shared a teaser trailer for her upcoming film The Witches with her followers, who were gobsmacked by her character's transformation from a glamorous woman into a ferocious witch.

Anne Hathaway starts out looking like her normal glamorous self. Photo / Supplied

Hathaway, who is playing the Grand High Witch in the Warner Bros. remake of the classic 1990 film, can be seen with a Joker-style smile and jagged teeth in the 40-second clip ahead of the movie's release in the US on October 22.

The Academy award winning actress steps into the role made famous by Anjelica Huston in the original, which is based on Roald Dahl's novel, but despite big shoes to fill fan reaction to the teaser has been positive.

Yes, that is Anne Hathaway. Photo / Supplied

Octavia Spencer, Chris Rock, Jahzir Kadeem and Stanley Tucci also make up the stellar cast, while acclaimed Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis is the director.

Hathaway honoured Huston in an Instagram post prior to her movie's premiere.

"Her performance is magnificent – witty, unforgettable, scary as hell and sheer perfection (the scene where she pushes the baby down the cliff still gives me chills to this day.)," Hathaway wrote alongside pictures of Houston as the Grand High Witch.

The stuff of nightmares. Photo / Supplied

"I just wanted to say, one AH to another, that I tip my wig to the O.G.G.H.W. Anjelica Huston."

The Witches is a dark comedy based on the 1983 book of the same name by children's author Dahl.

Also taking a hard pass on Anjelica Huston's witch look. Photo / Supplied

The story as per the novel comprises of a group of evil witches who masquerade as ordinary women and kill children, while a young boy and his grandmother attempt to stop them.