Sinead O'Connor begs fans for food amid agoraphobia battle

Sinead O'Connor has begged fans for help after crippling agoraphobia left her unable to buy food.
The 'Nothing Compares 2 U' hitmaker – who goes by the name of Shuhanda Sadaqat after converting to Islam – revealed on social media that the anxiety disorder has left her "starving" as she is too scared to leave her house and buy food.
Sinead wrote on Twitter: "Ok here goes a reach out.
"I've been secretly living with a physically paralysing, trauma related case of acute low self-esteem for the last few years and months and weeks and am lately not eating because it's made me so agoraphobic I can't go to the shops. And I'm starving."
The Irish singer added that she is unable to receive meal deliveries or takeaways.
Sinead continued: "I currently live in a very remote part of the country so take outs, and grocery deliveries are not an option.
"That's why I have clearly asked ONLY if anyone knows of meal services for people with mental health conditions who's ability to self-care is diminished.
"I'd eat the f*****' leg of the Lamb of God."
Sinead later revealed to her fans that she had found a service to provide her with food.
The chart-topping star wrote on the micro-blogging site: "All good now. Found meal delivery service. Am replete and happy."
O'Connor revealed last month that she had decided to train as a healthcare assistant after her shows were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She explained: "That's something that I wanted to do for years, it's not because of the Covid thing, it's not that I'm rushing to the frontline.
"The area that I want to work in is palliative care. The 28th of September, that's it, head down, it's just one year... that's how I'm making use of the time. I had a whole year of shows booked... That's how I'm making use of the fact that I'm unemployed for the year."