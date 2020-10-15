Sinead O'Connor begs fans for food amid agoraphobia battle

Sinead O'Connor is so paralysed by agoraphobia that she cannot leave her house to buy food. Photo / Getty Images

Sinead O'Connor has begged fans for help after crippling agoraphobia left her unable to buy food.

The 'Nothing Compares 2 U' hitmaker – who goes by the name of Shuhanda Sadaqat after converting to Islam – revealed on social media that the anxiety disorder has left her "starving" as she is too scared to leave her house and buy food.

Ok here goes a reach out. I've been secretly living with a physically paralysing, trauma related case of

acute low self esteem for the last few years and months and weeks and am lately not eating because it's made me so agoraphobic I can't go to the shops. And I'm starving. — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) October 14, 2020

The Irish singer added that she is unable to receive meal deliveries or takeaways.

Can anyone tell me if in ireland there are meal delivery services for people with mental health conditions whose ability to self care has been diminished? — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) October 14, 2020

Sinead continued: "I currently live in a very remote part of the country so take outs, and grocery deliveries are not an option.

"That's why I have clearly asked ONLY if anyone knows of meal services for people with mental health conditions who's ability to self-care is diminished.

"I'd eat the f*****' leg of the Lamb of God."

Sinead later revealed to her fans that she had found a service to provide her with food.

The chart-topping star wrote on the micro-blogging site: "All good now. Found meal delivery service. Am replete and happy."

O'Connor revealed last month that she had decided to train as a healthcare assistant after her shows were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She explained: "That's something that I wanted to do for years, it's not because of the Covid thing, it's not that I'm rushing to the frontline.

"The area that I want to work in is palliative care. The 28th of September, that's it, head down, it's just one year... that's how I'm making use of the time. I had a whole year of shows booked... That's how I'm making use of the fact that I'm unemployed for the year."