Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Coronavirus: Home and Away actress Isabel Lucas refuses on-set Covid test, 'doesn't trust vaccines'

3 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Isabel Lucas went undercover while discussing the coronavirus 'agenda' on a live chat with conspiracy theorists and lockdown critics including controversial chef Pete Evans. Video / Rise for Australia
news.com.au
By: Alexis Carey

Former Home and Away star Isabel Lucas "opted out" of being tested for COVID-19 on the set of her latest movie, apparently surprising the producers of the film who believed she'd complied with the requirement.

Lucas has been filming Bosch and Rockit alongside Luke Hemsworth in Byron Bay.

In September she revealed on a podcast that she didn't get tested for COVID-19, but thought it was fine because "my immune system has just become so solid from my way of life, how I live and eat and think".

Read More

Lucas has previously said she "doesn't trust" vaccinations.

The producers of the film said they were under the impression she had been tested prior to shooting.

"Every cast and crew member was required to sign an acknowledgement that they would adhere to the COVID-Safe guidelines adopted by the production, which included an acknowledgement that they had been COVID-tested prior to principal photography," Black Pearl Productions said.

View this post on Instagram

I’m honoured to be a part of @_aje_ Photographic Series ‘Impermanence’ Spring 20. Drawing from the concept of wabi-sabi, a world view rooted in the acceptance of transience and imperfection. ‘My friend @studiosuvira created this ceramic. I keep little things I’ve collected inside it. Naturally the moon reminds me of impermanence, the cyclical feminine nature, ever waxing and waning. I’m drawn to the sober, modest, heartfelt intelligence that is infused in the art of pottery. There is such poetry in massaging earth into beautiful unpretentious forms that warm us from the inside.’ ‘In a year that has felt more transient than ever, we commissioned an intimate photographic series with photographer and dear friend who has captured a celebrated group of Aje's closest collaborators, mentors and inspirational muses who made special donations to their charities of choice in lieu of payments.’ - @edwina__forest 📷 @jessrubyjames Thank you @_aje_, @ashleapenfold ❤️

A post shared by Isabel Lucas (@isabellucas) on

"Isabel's recent statement that was not tested is inconsistent with the producers' understanding that she had complied with the COVID-Safe guidelines adopted by the production."

The latest controversy comes just months after Lucas was caught participating in a Zoom call with coronavirus conspiracy theorists and lockdown opponents, including celebrity chef Pete Evans.