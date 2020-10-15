Coronavirus: Home and Away actress Isabel Lucas refuses on-set Covid test, 'doesn't trust vaccines'

Former Home and Away star Isabel Lucas "opted out" of being tested for COVID-19 on the set of her latest movie, apparently surprising the producers of the film who believed she'd complied with the requirement.

Lucas has been filming Bosch and Rockit alongside Luke Hemsworth in Byron Bay.

In September she revealed on a podcast that she didn't get tested for COVID-19, but thought it was fine because "my immune system has just become so solid from my way of life, how I live and eat and think".

Lucas has previously said she "doesn't trust" vaccinations.

The producers of the film said they were under the impression she had been tested prior to shooting.

What a self-entitled little monster she must be to deal with .... "My immune system has just become so solid from my way of life, how I live and eat and think"



Apparently she's not a fan of 5G either.https://t.co/8FUy8zHQnr — NickCycles (@nickorloff) October 15, 2020

Imagine being so self-involved that you won't even get a test purely out of respect and consideration for your fellow humans. Peace love and light but only when it serves you.https://t.co/GXZyxhJEdm — EB (@invertedbee) October 15, 2020

"Every cast and crew member was required to sign an acknowledgement that they would adhere to the COVID-Safe guidelines adopted by the production, which included an acknowledgement that they had been COVID-tested prior to principal photography," Black Pearl Productions said.

"Isabel's recent statement that was not tested is inconsistent with the producers' understanding that she had complied with the COVID-Safe guidelines adopted by the production."

The latest controversy comes just months after Lucas was caught participating in a Zoom call with coronavirus conspiracy theorists and lockdown opponents, including celebrity chef Pete Evans.