Cardi B pleads guilty to misdemeanor assault charges

Cardi B has pled guilty to charges from 2018. Photo / AP

Cardi B has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault charges.

The rapper - real name Belcalis Almanzar - will be conditionally discharged after she completes 15 days of community service after being involved in two incidents at New York City strip clubs in 2018.

According to the Queens district attorney's office, the 29-year-old musician entered the guilty plea to assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree.

The sentence was given by the judge, who also gave a three-year full order of protection for the two victims involved in the case, along with their court fees.

In a statement, Cardi B urged the importance of "being accountable" and a good example to her children with rapper Offset, 4-year-old daughter Kulure and 12-month-old Wave.

The popular rapper said: "Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it's a practice that I am trying to instil in my children, but the example starts with me.

"I've made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don't define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I'm looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most - the music and my fans."

Melinda Katz, the Queens District Attorney, noted that Cardi and the two other defendants' admissions meant they "accepted responsibility for their actions".

She said: "No one is above the law. In pleading guilty today, Ms Belcalis Almanzar and two co-defendants have accepted responsibility for their actions. This office is satisfied with the resolution, which includes appropriate community service."

The alleged incident is believed to have taken place at a strip club in Queens. According to two bartenders, Cardi ordered two people in her circle attack them with bottles and furniture.

In 2019, Cardi pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury and other misdemeanour charges, such as reckless endangerment. That December, it was brought into question if the incident was planned based on social media posts on Facebook and Instagram, however subpoenas for the content were denied.