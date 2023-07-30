Cardi B was captured throwing her microphone at a fan midway through her Las Vegas show. Photo / Instagram

There has been a rising trend of crowd members throwing objects at performers while on stage, and one rapper is fed up.

A concertgoer threw a drink at Cardi B as she performed in Las Vegas at the weekend and the Be Careful rapper retaliated in an aggressive way.

Page Six has reported the 30-year-old star was performing her hit song Bodak Yellow at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas when a fan threw a decorated cup filled with liquid in her direction.

Appearing shocked by the action at first, the fiery Grammy winner then took her microphone and threw it at the fan and started yelling before security quickly intervened.

In a clip of the moment that was later shared on her social media accounts, security could be seen successfully removing the fan and retrieving the microphone for Cardi B before she resumed her show.

The news outlet has reported it is unknown whether charges were filed against the fan.

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, is the latest performer to be hit by an object on stage in recent months.

Earlier this month, Treat People With Kindness singer Harry Styles was midway through his Love On Tour concert in Vienna, Austria when a small object was thrown on stage and seemingly hit him on his left eye.

Immediately wincing, the singer quickly bent over for a few seconds and covered his face with his hand before he composed himself and continued to perform, however throughout the concert fans reportedly saw him touch his eye multiple times.

That was not the first time he had been struck by an object either, just last month he was hit in the face by a bunch of flowers.

It comes after Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a fan’s phone during a performance last month, and Pink had a fan hurl their mother’s ashes onto her stage during a performance.

In retaliation, Adele has given her fans a strict warning about the rising trend telling concertgoers if they throw anything at her while she’s on stage, she will “kill” them.

While performing at Caeser’s Palace Hotel and Casino, earlier this month, she asked the audience: “Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f**king show etiquette at the moment?” Adding, “Throwing s**t on stage, have you seen them?”

She went on to issue a warning: “I f***ing dare you, I dare you throw something at me, I’ll f***ing kill you”.

Then she picked up a T-shirt cannon and shot it into the crowd as she told them: “Stop throwing things at the artists.”