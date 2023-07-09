Harry Styles has been hit in the face by a small object amid concerning new concert trend. Photo / Twitter

It’s a rising trend at concerts and now Harry Styles is the latest victim of being hit by random flying objects while onstage.

While performing during his Love On Tour concert in Vienna, Austria over the weekend, a clip of the shocking moment the pop star was hit in the face was captured on camera.

The Daily Mail has reported a 10 second videouploaded to Twitter, showing the shocking moment a small object was thrown on stage seemingly hitting the Watermelon Sugar singer on his left eye.

Immediately wincing, the singer quickly bent over for a few seconds and covered his face with his hand before he composed himself and continued to perform, however throughout the concert fans reportedly saw him touch his eye multiple times.

Harry Styles winced after being hit onstage. Photo / Twitter

Since being uploaded on Pop Crave’s official Twitter account, many fans have lashed out expressing their shock by the new trend.

One person said, “This is obviously a trend now and it’s scary”, while another said, “The fact that this seems like a “trend” now is infuriating. Y’all are gunna[sic] take away live music from the people who actually care about the performers well being.”

Meanwhile, a third person wrote, “This object throwing culture is about to kill how we experience concerts and festivals moving forward. They’re about to get more expensive and more exclusive.”

This is not the first time the former One Direction member has been hit by a flying object while on stage. Just last month, he was hit in the face by a bunch of flowers.

Having just finished his show at the UK’s Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, the star was completing his closing of the show when a floral arrangement was thrown on stage hitting him in the face.

Taken aback by the incident, the Grammy winner was seen rubbing his face but continued his lap of the stage.

It comes after Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a fan’s phone during a performance last month, and Pink had a fan hurl their mother’s ashes onto her stage during a performance.

In retaliation, Adele has given her fans a strict warning about the rising trend telling concertgoers if they throw anything at her while she’s on stage, she will “kill” them.

While performing at Caeser’s Palace Hotel and Casino, earlier this month, she asked the audience: “Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f**king show etiquette at the moment?” Adding, “Throwing s**t on stage, have you seen them?”

She went on to issue a warning: “I f***ing dare you, I dare you throw something at me, I’ll f***ing kill you”.

Then she picked up a T-shirt cannon and shot it into the crowd as she told them: “Stop throwing things at the artists.”