The singer has shared some gruesome snaps after being hit in the head by a phone mid-show. Photo / Getty Images

Singer Bebe Rexha has provided her fans with a glimpse of her injuries after being rushed to the hospital on Sunday.

The Say My Name songstress received medical attention after being hit in the face by a phone while onstage at her concert.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

Rexha, 33, was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City when she was struck by a mobile phone which was thrown at her from the crowd. The star was hit in the face at around 10pm, WABC reports, resulting in Rexha having to cut her show short.

Rexha has now updated fans with two new photos on Instagram showing her injuries. She captioned the post: ”I’m good”.

In the first snap, the singer gave a thumbs up to the camera, sporting a smile and heavy bruising around her eye.

The second picture seemed to have been taken straight after the assault, with Rexha still donning glittery stage makeup. A cut ran across the star’s eyebrow and her eye was starting to swell.

The singer gave a thumbs-up as she showed off her stitches. She also showed the cut before stitches were put in. Photos / Instagram

Nicolas Malvagna, 27, from Manalapan, New Jersey, has been arrested and charged with assault in connection to the incident.

Malvagana was identified and charged with felony assault, and has an arraignment scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Fans rushed to show their support in the comment section of Rexha’s post, with one writing: “You did not deserve that, OMG I’m glad you’re okay.”

Twitter user Alex Chavez posted a video of the moment Rexha fell to the ground after being struck by the phone.

He wrote: “Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is OK after that.”

Another concertgoer, Ross Bernaud, tweeted a video of the star leaving the stage after the assault.

He shared: “This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a f***ing phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage.

“We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope you’re OK.”

This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a fucking phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage. We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope… pic.twitter.com/QQk2DanPdu — Ross (@RossBernaud) June 19, 2023

“Bebe Rexha’s mother reveals that she had to get three stitches after someone in the audience threw a phone at her head during her concert,” Pop Base shared on Twitter following the concert.

There are eight more shows of Bebe Rexha’s Best F’n Night of My Life tour, according to the star’s website.

Her next show is set to take place on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

However, Rexha and her team have not yet confirmed whether the upcoming performances will go ahead as scheduled.