Harry Styles was hit directly in the face by some flowers that a fan had thrown onstage in the final moments of his Cardiff show. Video / The Sun

Harry Styles received an unwelcome surprise while onstage at his Cardiff show - and it hit him right in the face, reports The Sun.

The As It Was singer was performing onstage at Principality Stadium when a fan threw a bouquet of flowers on the stage and walloped him in the face.

Styles was jogging down some steps when he turned to the crowd and was clocked by a bunch of flowers during the second-last show of his UK tour.

However, in true performer etiquette, he checked his face quickly and went on with the show.

Many fans at the concert captured the moment on camera which showed the star donned in a sparkly, skin-tight top and leather pants when the bouquet came flying at him.

The One Direction alum has one more show in Cardiff before jetting out to Germany, Poland and Austria.

Styles got off easy compared to fellow musician Bebe Rexha, who was hit by a mobile phone while on stage and had the bruises to show for it.

The Meant To Be songstress posted pictures on Instagram showing a severe laceration above her eyebrow and swelling around her eye following her concert in New York on Sunday.

The singer captioned the post: “I’m good.”

Harry Styles’ fans are known to bring some weird and wonderful things to his shows, with his hit song Kiwi prompting some people to bring the fruit to his gigs.

In 2017, the Sign of the Times showman slipped on a kiwi which resulted in Asda banning the sales of the fruit to under-25s prior to his Manchester concert.

The star later recounted the experience to Nick Grimshaw on Radio 1 and revealed that he was grateful fans didn’t bring umbrellas to his concerts like they do to Rihannas, hinting at her song by the same name.

He said: “I mean I’d definitely rather a kiwi than an umbrella, less sharp edges but umbrellas don’t bruise.

“I haven’t been hit straight on with a kiwi yet.”



