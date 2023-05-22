Could Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan of One Direction be getting back together? Photo / Getty Images

Could Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan of One Direction be getting back together? Photo / Getty Images

It’s been seven years since One Direction fever ceased to sweep the globe, but die-hard One Directioners holding out hope of a reunion may be about to get their wish as signs point to the fivesome getting back together.

According to the Daily Mail, One Direction has started a new group Whatsapp chat, sparking hopes that Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan are back in contact for all the right reasons.

In an interview with The Sun On Sunday, Payne revealed he and his former band mates, who shot to fame after being discovered by Simon Cowell on X Factor, “have started a new group chat, so that is something.”

Pressed as to whether or not that meant new music could be in the works, Payne would not be drawn on the suggestion of a reunion.

However, the Daily Mail reports Payne has been helped in the making of a new record by former band mates Tomlinson and Horan. The trio met up in LA to record a track together for Payne’s album.

Liam Payne poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of Louis Tomlinson's film "All of Those Voices". Photo / AP

An insider said: “Liam is great pals with Niall and Louis, so loved catching up with them while they were all in LA. Being in the studio together felt natural, so they all jumped on a track.

“It was second nature to them singing together and felt like old times. They had a right laugh. Producers are hoping Liam includes it on his finished album, fans will love it.”

Last month it was reported that Payne is desperate for a One Direction reunion to relaunch his career. According to Ok! Magazine this follows a rekindling with Tomlinson at the premiere of his documentary All Of Those Voices in London.

A source said: “Liam is desperate to get back on the road with the boys. His solo career hasn’t remained as successful as he hoped it would, and work has become stagnant for him.

“In contrast, he can see how well Harry is doing and he’d love that level of stardom for himself,” they said of Styles who has become a star in his own right across film and music.

Harry Styles at the Brit Awards. Photo / AP

And it may be a long road back to the top for Payne who fell out of favour with fans after speaking out on a podcast against his former band mates.

On Paul Logan’s show he claimed One Direction had in fact been formed around Payne himself and that his debut solo single outsold those of his 1D co-stars’. Fans were quick to dispute his claim.

He also called Malik a “d***” and said there were “many reasons why I dislike Zayn.”

He also shared that he and Tomlinson had hated each other while in the band together and alleged another member of the group had thrown him against a wall.

What followed was outrage on social media and insulting memes about Payne began trending.

Payne has since apologised for his comments on Logan’s podcast and, according to Ok! Magazine, has been trying to get back in touch with his former band mates to revive their glory days.