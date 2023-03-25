Selena Gomez is rumoured to be romantically involved with former One Direction star Zayn Malik. Photo / Getty Images

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were reportedly spotted on a romantic date in New York.

The pair are said to have enjoyed a meal together in Soho, where they were openly affectionate.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: “Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm. They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurant goers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date.”

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were reportedly spotted on a date in New York. Photos / Getty Images

A source previously told the New York Post’s Page Six: “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs.”

The celebrity duo were said to be “having a lot of fun together”, with a source adding: “Selena can hardly keep her hands off him.”

Meanwhile, Malik, 30, has been single since splitting from Gigi Hadid, 27, in November 2021.

The pair share two-year-old daughter Khai.

Speaking about co-parenting, Hadid told The Sunday Times newspaper: ”Having Khai at the time that I did was a blessing.

”She has already given me so much. I always wanted to be a mum, but I was never obsessive about it or [thought that] I was put on this earth to be a mum.

”[It is about] keeping the importance of the child’s happiness at theforefront.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and former One Direction star Zayn Malik are parents to daughter Khai, whose face they keep concealed on social media. Photo / Getty Images

”You have a long life alongside this person. That she can be with both parents makes me very happy.”

Before being spotted with Malik, Gomez was most recently linked to Chainsmokers star Drew Taggart.

Yesterday it was revealed that Gomez took to Instagram on Friday to speak out in support of Hailey Bieber.

The singer, actress and mental health advocate asked fans to show compassion towards Bieber - who is now married to Gomez’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, reports People Magazine.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Gomez began.

“This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying,” she continued. “I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop.”