It's been 12 years since these fresh faces were introduced to the world as One Direction. Photo / Getty Images

One Direction are rumoured to be reuniting for the first time in eight years and it might be a temporary fix but we are ready for it.

Bandmates Harry Styles, 29, Liam Payne, 29, Louis Tomlinson, 31, Niall Horan, 29, and Zayn Malik, 30, officially parted ways in 2016 announcing indefinite hiatus but new rumours appear to indicate the band getting back together for the last episode of James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

Gossip site DeuxMoi made the claim the group are headed for an appearance on the show as all its former members apparently have breaks in their solo schedules around the time of show on April 27.

Styles is not due to return to his tour until May, while Payne is not set to appear in a Soccer Aid event until June.

Tomlinson is apparently free after he last week cancelled the Asia leg of his Faith in Future tour over “unforeseen circumstances”, and Horan – now a judge on the US version of The Voice – doesn’t have any gigs booked until late May.

Malik, who dramatically quit One Direction in March 2015, also doesn’t appear to have any major appearances planned.

Fans went wild on social media piecing together the suspected reunion however all hope was lost this morning when the official Twitter account of The Late Late Show addressed the rumours.

“Nobody loves the boys more than us,” the tweet began along with a picture of a news story posted about the reunion, “but this story just isn’t true”.

The tweet added, “What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th.”

Many fans responded to the tweet with one person tweeting, “heart just shattered” while another said “my toxic trait is believing they will still be on the show” and a third tweeted, “Listen James, if the special final doesn’t include a carpool karaoke with Louis Tomlinson we don’t want it.”

Corden’s last show has been dubbed as The Last Last Late Late Show and is also rumoured to feature appearances from A-listers including Tom Cruise, Ben Affleck, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Kate Hudson, Bryan Cranston, Billy Porter and Sharon Stone.

It comes after sources close to Payne recently told OK! magazine: “Liam is desperate to get back on the road with the boys – his solo career hasn’t remained as successful as he hoped it would, and work has become stagnant for him.

“He knows he’s somewhat fallen out of favour with the public, and believes the only way he’ll be able to win back his fans is with a One Direction reunion.”

There has also been talk One Direction could perform at Glastonbury this year if they do get back together.