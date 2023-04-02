Harry Styles has been spotted with model Kiko Mizuhara mere hours after pashing Emily Ratajkowski. Photo / Getty Images

Harry Styles has caused a stir after he was spotted walking the streets of Tokyo with his “former flame”.

Mere hours after the 29-year-old singer was seen locking lips with supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, he was caught on live-streamed street webcam footage with American-Japanese model Kiko Mizuhara, 32.

The footage shows the two walking down a street in the deserted party district of Kabukicho, Shinjuku, in the early hours of the morning with the British popstar wearing white angel wings and the same black suit and white shirt he wore when spotted kissing Ratajkowski.

Meanwhile Mizuhara, a popular Japanese model wore knee high white boots and an eye-catching pink wig.

The video was shot around 5am, local time, as the duo left a party in Tokyo. Photo / Twitter

Daily Mail reported the pair could be see talking and stopping to take in the sights around them as they walked home from the invite-only party celebrating the launch of Mizuhara’s collaboration with designer Marc Jacobs.

Styles was first linked to Mizuhara in 2019 with romance rumours quickly igniting however sources claim the two are just “close friends”.

Speaking to The Sun an insider said, “Harry and Kiko go back a long way and he can totally be himself around her.

“She also understands that he is recognised everywhere he goes, so it was a chance for the pair of them to catch up away from the prying eyes of fans.

“Harry loves Tokyo, and it is a really special place for the two of them.”

It comes after Styles was spotted pashing Ratajkowski at the same party earlier that night.

Harry Styles was spotted walking the streets with his "former flame" mere hours after kissing Emily Ratajkowski. Photo / Twitter

The two were seen engaging in a passionate kiss on the streets of Japan’s capital in footage taken by a local paparazzi.

Styles, 28, had just finished performing back-to-back shows at the Ariake Arena as part of his global ‘Love on Tour’, following his recent leg in Australia.

Daily Mail published the video on Sunday, which showed the pair kissing passionately as the supermodel caressed Styles’ cheek. Another clip revealed the pair dancing together.

It’s the first time the British singer has been spotted with someone since his relationship with US actress and director Olivia Wilde broke down in November and it reportedly caused an array of emotions.

Speaking to Page Six a source said Wilde feels “betrayed” by the act as she had recently formed a friendship with Ratajkowski.

The source claimed the model is “begging” her friend for forgiveness but despite Wilde feeling betrayed she is “staying far away” and “taking the high road”.

“She is focused on her kids and her work,” says a source. “She wants nothing to do with this mess.”