Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski. Photo / Getty Images

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski have been caught on video during a wild make-out session behind a van in Tokyo.

In what marks the first time they have been linked, the A-list duo can be seen engaging in a passionate kiss on the streets of Japan’s capital in footage taken by a local paparazzi.

Styles, 28, had just finished performing back-to-back shows at the Ariake Arena as part of his global ‘Love on Tour’, following his recent leg in Australia.

Daily Mail published the video on Sunday, which showed the pair kissing passionately as the supermodel caressed Styles’ cheek. Another clip revealed the pair dancing together.

It’s the first time the British singer has been spotted with someone since his relationship with US actress and director Olivia Wilde broke down in November.

Styles and Wilde, who were first spotted holding hands in January 2021, were plagued by negative press during their two-year romance, following Wilde’s ugly split with Jason Sudeikis and the disastrous Don’t Worry Darling press tour.

Em Rata split from her husband in October. Photo / Instagram

There was speculation Wilde, 39, had dumped Sudeikis for Styles after meeting the singer on-set of the movie, which Wilde strenuously denied.

“The complete horses**t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” the Booksmart director, who shares children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, with Sudeikis, told Vanity Fair in her October 2022 cover story.

“Our relationship was over long before I met Harry,” she explained. “Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight.”

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde met on-set of Don’t Worry Darling, where they embarked on a two-year relationship. Photo / Getty Images

Ratajkowski, for her part, split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard late last year. She has since suggested he cheated on her multiple times.

The US model, 31, who shares a young son with her ex, was rumoured to be dating Brad Pitt in the aftermath of her split.

She was later seen on a couple of dates with comedian Pete Davidson in December, though their fling quickly fizzled out.

Ratajkowski recently opened up about dating in the public eye on her podcast, High Low with EmRata.

“I’ve gone on dates where there’s been no pictures, and I’m like, ‘All good,’ and then there’s been times where literally the first time that I’ve met someone, we spent two hours together, and there’s pictures on the internet,” she said in January.

“My close friends will be like, ‘Dude, that guy’s stoked, like, he’s stoked. He just got photographed on a date with you.’ And then that makes me feel gross; I’m like, ‘I wouldn’t want to be with somebody who is excited to be photographed with me,’ that’s not a good sign.”