The model, author and film producer is reportedly headed for divorce from her husband. Photo / Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski is reportedly planning to divorce her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard amid cheating rumours.

A source close to the model, 31, told Page Six on Friday evening: "Yeah, he cheated. He's a serial cheater. It's gross. He's a dog."

The site added: "It doesn't appear in the court system that the model has filed for divorce yet."

Ratajkowski and McClard sparked break-up rumours on Thursday when the model was spotted without her wedding ring.

Page Six added: "Reps for Ratajkowski and McClard didn't immediately return Page Six's requests for comment."

My Body writer and film producer Ratajkowski, who shares 1-year-old son Sylvester with Sebastian, married him at a courthouse ceremony in February 2018 two weeks after making their romance public.

She said online alongside a picture of her with her new husband: "I have a surprise. I got married today."

The pair had their son in March last year after using a Vogue video directed by Lena Dunham to announce that Ratajkowski was expecting.

She said she and McClard did not want to know the sex of their baby because it would be up to the child to decide how they identify.

Ratajkowski added: "We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then."

The model then started to refer to Sylvester as her "son" and shared an intimate picture of herself in labour, saying: "In between pushes/first moments with Sly. Life!"