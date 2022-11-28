Christine Taylor, Ben Stiller, Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski, Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah watch Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks. Photo / Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson have made their first public appearance as a couple just a few months after the comedian’s break-up with Kim Kardashian.

Rumours started to swirl about the A-list pair after they were seen holding hands and laughing on what seemed to be a date.

More recently, Davidson, 28, and Ratajkowski, 31, were seen together sitting courtside during an NBA game on Sunday, according to the Sun.

The couple were photographed sitting next to Hollywood royalty Ben Stiller and singer Jordin Sparks, while they watched the New York Knicks play the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ratajkowski and Davidson seemed very friendly at the game, with the comedian providing the laughs in the stands and the players providing the moves on the court.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski reportedly first hit it off when they were introduced by a mutual friend. Photo / Getty Images

Both stars have recently joined the singles market after Davidson ended things with ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 42, in August and Ratajkowski parted ways with her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in July.

The model shares a son, Sylvester, who is 12 months old, with the famous film producer.

It is reported that Davidson and Kardashian decided to just be friends when they ended things romantically in August.

“They have a lot of love and respect for each other,” an insider said, “but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

The couple first met on the set of Saturday Night Live. Kardashian hosted SNL in October last year where she and Davidson kissed during an Aladdin sketch.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian first met when the reality TV star hosted Saturday Night Live last year. Photo / SNL

Meanwhile, Davidson and Ratajkowski “have been talking for a couple of months now”, a source reportedly told Us Weekly.

The insider went on to say that the couple are in the very early stages of their relationship, but both “really like each other”.

It was also disclosed that Davidson and Ratajkowski first hit it off when a mutual friend introduced them to each other.

“Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” claimed the source.

Rumours of the pair’s hot new romance began making the rounds after the couple were reportedly seen on a date in Brooklyn, New York.

Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi claimed in a post that Pete Davidson had “his hands all over Emily”.

Ratajkowski spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about her thoughts on dating post divorce with Bear-McClard.

“I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different,” said Ratajkowski.

“The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”







