Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde split after nearly two years together. Photo / AP

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde split after nearly two years together. Photo / AP

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have called it quits.

The couple who met on the set of Wilde’s film Don’t Worry Darling have reportedly ended their relationship after almost two years together.

Speaking to People Magazine a source said the two are “taking a break” from their highly publicised relationship, insisting they are “still very close friends”.

“He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA,” one source told the outlet. “It’s a very amicable decision.”

Despite Wilde being seen at the Watermelon Sugar singer’s concert earlier this week, another source went on to say the Hollywood stars “have different priorities that are keeping them apart”.

“They’re friends. You’ll still see them together,” the source added.

“Things have been challenging for them as a couple because of Harry’s tour, while Olivia needs to spend time with her kids in London, where they are with Jason.”

Wilde shares 8-year-old son Otis and 6-year-old daughter Daisy with her former partner, Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis, 47.

The news comes off the back of a dramatic release of the film Don’t Worry Darling in which Styles stars as a main character, alongside Florence Pugh. While Wilde directed the film.

There have been rumours of a rift between Wilde and actress Pugh, 26, who was said to be upset by the director’s relationship with Styles on the set of Don’t Worry Darling.

Page Six reported at the time that Pugh fell out with Wilde after she began hooking up with Styles while still in a relationship with Sudeikis.

The couple ended their relationship in 2020 with sources claiming Harry Styles was a contributing factor to their break-up. Photo / Getty Images

The former couple announced the end of their relationship at the end of 2020 with sources claiming Wilde’s relationship with the Watermelon Sugar singer was the main reason for the split and claimed the affair left Sudeikis distraught.

“I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry,” a source said.

“Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable,” they added.

Wilde responded to rumours during the Venice Film Festival when a reporter directly asked about the feud.

Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh in a scene from Don't Worry Darling. Photo / Supplied

“Can you just clear the air and address whether there has been a falling out there and if so why, because it’s something that people are discussing?” the reporter asked.

Wilde quickly dodged answering the question directly and vaguely answered: “Florence is a force and we are so grateful that she is able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune.”

She added: “I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day so I’m very grateful to her and Denis Villeneuve for helping us – we’re really thrilled we’ll get to celebrate her work tonight.”

The director went on to say she feels “honoured” to have Pugh as the lead in the film and while she didn’t directly address the feud rumours, she said: “She’s amazing in the film and as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I think it’s sufficiently well nourished.”